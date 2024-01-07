en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Nigy Boy: The Vision-Impaired Artist Making Waves on the Reggae Charts

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
Nigy Boy: The Vision-Impaired Artist Making Waves on the Reggae Charts

Nigel Hector, artistically known as Nigy Boy, is a testament to the human spirit’s resilience and the transformative power of music. Despite battling significant adversity, including a visual impairment diagnosed at six months old, Nigy Boy is making waves in the music world with his hit song ‘Continent’.

From Humble Beginnings to Chart-Topping Success

Born into a world of darkness, Nigy Boy’s journey has been far from easy. Yet, he managed to find a guiding light in music. His talent was nurtured at The Salvation Army School for the Blind in Kingston and later at Meadowbrook High School. Today, his breakout hit ‘Continent’, which pays tribute to women worldwide, has skyrocketed to the number 2 spot on the iTunes reggae chart. The song, featured on Tarik “Rvssian” Johnston’s Dutty Money rhythm, has also seen its official video gaining traction on YouTube.

Overcoming Adversity Through Music

While most would consider his disability a hurdle, Nigy Boy sees it as a motivator. His determination to overcome his circumstances has led him to achieve viral success. Marked as an underdog since his birth, his journey is one of determination, resilience, and talent. His first professionally produced song ‘You and I’ was released in 2021, laying the groundwork for his current success.

A Rising Star with a Vision

Beyond his musical pursuits, Nigy Boy is also a political science student at Stonybrook University, with plans to venture into law to make a positive societal impact. Managed by ‘Dr Love’, Nigy Boy’s journey in music continues to unfold as a slow but steady climb. He is not merely an artist with a disability but a visionary with a mission to inspire and make a difference.

0
Artists/Artwork Jamaica Music
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
12 mins ago
MUD The Clay Studio: A New Haven for Ceramic Enthusiasts in Leslieville
In the heart of Leslieville, a new haven for ceramic enthusiasts has emerged. MUD The Clay Studio, the brainchild of Hannun Lyn, provides a welcoming space for individuals to delve into the transformative art of ceramics. With a remarkable two-decade-long journey with clay, Lyn has meticulously designed an environment that invites appreciation, exploration, and mastery
MUD The Clay Studio: A New Haven for Ceramic Enthusiasts in Leslieville
A Swan Car, Hyperrealistic Figurines, and Record-Breaking Stunts: A Global Cultural Roundup
3 hours ago
A Swan Car, Hyperrealistic Figurines, and Record-Breaking Stunts: A Global Cultural Roundup
Artists and Hunters Unite in Tribute to Avery: A Story of Community Support
4 hours ago
Artists and Hunters Unite in Tribute to Avery: A Story of Community Support
Yemisi Shyllon Acquires Akeem Lasisi's 'Ori Agbe' at African Citations Exhibition
2 hours ago
Yemisi Shyllon Acquires Akeem Lasisi's 'Ori Agbe' at African Citations Exhibition
'Cerulean Straits' Clinches LEGO Creation of the Year 2023 Title
2 hours ago
'Cerulean Straits' Clinches LEGO Creation of the Year 2023 Title
Hisyamuddin Abdullah's 'Distopia' Exhibition: A Blend of Aesthetics and Political Critique
3 hours ago
Hisyamuddin Abdullah's 'Distopia' Exhibition: A Blend of Aesthetics and Political Critique
Latest Headlines
World News
Ross Branch Triumphs in Opening Stage of Dakar Rally 2024, Showcasing True Rally Spirit
32 seconds
Ross Branch Triumphs in Opening Stage of Dakar Rally 2024, Showcasing True Rally Spirit
U.S. Senators Report Delays in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Due to Israeli Inspections
39 seconds
U.S. Senators Report Delays in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Due to Israeli Inspections
Bachchan Family Rallies Behind Abhishek's Kabaddi Team, Quashes Divorce Rumors
1 min
Bachchan Family Rallies Behind Abhishek's Kabaddi Team, Quashes Divorce Rumors
FKF Premier League's Critical Clashes: A Battle for Positions and Survival
2 mins
FKF Premier League's Critical Clashes: A Battle for Positions and Survival
NorthPort Batang Pier Faces Must-Win Game Against Barangay Ginebra
2 mins
NorthPort Batang Pier Faces Must-Win Game Against Barangay Ginebra
Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition's 'Drama', Optimistic about Voter Turnout
2 mins
Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition's 'Drama', Optimistic about Voter Turnout
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in Competitive Basketball Game
4 mins
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in Competitive Basketball Game
Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as Councillors Defect Ahead of Local Elections
4 mins
Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as Councillors Defect Ahead of Local Elections
Austintown Fitch Triumphs over Canfield: A Defining All-American Conference Game
4 mins
Austintown Fitch Triumphs over Canfield: A Defining All-American Conference Game
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
1 hour
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
1 hour
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app