Nigy Boy: The Vision-Impaired Artist Making Waves on the Reggae Charts

Nigel Hector, artistically known as Nigy Boy, is a testament to the human spirit’s resilience and the transformative power of music. Despite battling significant adversity, including a visual impairment diagnosed at six months old, Nigy Boy is making waves in the music world with his hit song ‘Continent’.

From Humble Beginnings to Chart-Topping Success

Born into a world of darkness, Nigy Boy’s journey has been far from easy. Yet, he managed to find a guiding light in music. His talent was nurtured at The Salvation Army School for the Blind in Kingston and later at Meadowbrook High School. Today, his breakout hit ‘Continent’, which pays tribute to women worldwide, has skyrocketed to the number 2 spot on the iTunes reggae chart. The song, featured on Tarik “Rvssian” Johnston’s Dutty Money rhythm, has also seen its official video gaining traction on YouTube.

Overcoming Adversity Through Music

While most would consider his disability a hurdle, Nigy Boy sees it as a motivator. His determination to overcome his circumstances has led him to achieve viral success. Marked as an underdog since his birth, his journey is one of determination, resilience, and talent. His first professionally produced song ‘You and I’ was released in 2021, laying the groundwork for his current success.

A Rising Star with a Vision

Beyond his musical pursuits, Nigy Boy is also a political science student at Stonybrook University, with plans to venture into law to make a positive societal impact. Managed by ‘Dr Love’, Nigy Boy’s journey in music continues to unfold as a slow but steady climb. He is not merely an artist with a disability but a visionary with a mission to inspire and make a difference.