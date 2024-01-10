en English
Crime

Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage Files Police Petition, Cites Safety Concerns

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:38 am EST
Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage Files Police Petition, Cites Safety Concerns

Renowned Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has reportedly lodged a written petition to the Nigerian police, alleging concerns for her personal safety and implicating her contemporary, David Adedeji Adeleke, more popularly known as Davido, if any harm befalls her. The specifics surrounding her fears remain undisclosed, yet the gravity with which she’s handling the situation is evident in her call for police intervention. This intricate situation, which brings two of Nigeria’s music powerhouses into a potential conflict, has started to raise eyebrows in both the music industry and among their extensive fan bases.

From Melodies to Misgivings

While Tiwa Savage’s illustrious career has seen her grace global stages with her infectious melodies, this recent development reveals a disconcerting side of her journey. The exact reasons behind her fears are not yet clear. However, her move to involve law enforcement suggests a serious concern about potential threats or harm that she associates with her fellow musician, Davido. The nature of their dispute remains shrouded in mystery, with only speculative theories circling the music industry and fan forums.

A Call for Protection

Through her petition, Tiwa Savage appears to be seeking precautionary measures to ensure her safety. The singer has reportedly voiced her concerns about unsettling messages she received from Davido following a post about her relationship with Sophia Momodu, Davido’s ex-partner. Her fears extend beyond her personal well-being, encompassing the safety of her family too. The singer and her family have been advised to vacate their residence as the police conduct their investigations, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

The Next Steps

The police, being the custodians of civil security, are expected to investigate the matter meticulously and take necessary steps to protect Tiwa Savage and her family if the threat is substantiated. A spokesperson from the Lagos Police Command has confirmed the authenticity of Savage’s petition, which suggests the commencement of an official inquiry into the matter. As the situation unfolds, the music industry, fans, and observers alike await the outcome of this unexpected discord with bated breath.

0
Crime Music Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

