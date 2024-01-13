en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Nigerian Singer Terry G Bids Adieu to Music Industry

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:59 am EST
Nigerian Singer Terry G Bids Adieu to Music Industry

Renowned Nigerian singer, Gabriel Amanyi, better known by his stage name Terry G, has declared an unexpected end to his music career. The ‘Akpako Master’ disclosed his decision through a video shared on his Instagram account, leaving his fans and the music industry in a state of surprise.

Heartfelt Farewell

In the video, Terry G expressed his deep gratitude towards his fans for their unwavering support throughout his career. He acknowledged the potential disappointment his decision might cause but maintained that his choice stemmed from personal reasons. The singer also addressed his colleagues in the music world, expressing his dismay over being overlooked despite his significant contributions to their careers. The announcement has elicited a mixed bag of reactions from netizens, with many expressing their shock and disappointment.

End of an Era

Terry G’s decision to exit the music industry marks the end of an era. Known for his unique style, blending Dancehall with Gyration and White Garment church music, the singer carved a distinct niche for himself in the industry. His eccentric dress sense, controversial lyrics, and public outbursts often made headlines. Despite these controversies, Terry G’s legacy in the Nigerian music scene remains undeniable, with timeless hits like ‘Akpako Master’, ‘Free Madness’, ‘Jump And Pass’, and ‘Sangalow’.

Future Plans

Although the singer is stepping away from his musical career, he assured fans that his creative journey would continue. In a previous interview with Saturday Beats, Terry G revealed plans to release new music, an album, and venture into film and writing with his own movie and a book titled ‘Chante Chante: The Book of Ginjah’. However, with his recent announcement, it remains to be seen how these plans will unfold.

In conclusion, Terry G’s exit from the music industry marks a significant shift in the Nigerian music landscape. Despite the surprise and disappointment that his decision has sparked, the singer’s legacy and impact on the industry are undeniably profound. As the music world adjusts to Terry G’s absence, fans and colleagues alike wait with bated breath for his next creative endeavour.

0
Music Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
4 mins ago
Lubbock's Cultural Scene: A Mix of Music, Comedy, and More
The vibrant cultural landscape of Lubbock, Texas, is set to enthrall audiences with an array of performances spanning music, comedy, and more. From rural anthems to robust comedy, the city’s venues are all geared up to host a lineup of notable artists and shows that promise to enrich the region’s cultural fabric. Colter Wall Celebrates
Lubbock's Cultural Scene: A Mix of Music, Comedy, and More
Ben Ranson Set to Mesmerize With Guitar at Headwaters Music and Arts
33 mins ago
Ben Ranson Set to Mesmerize With Guitar at Headwaters Music and Arts
Travis Scott Concert Damages Stanley Cup Trophy Amidst Ongoing Tour
34 mins ago
Travis Scott Concert Damages Stanley Cup Trophy Amidst Ongoing Tour
RIIZE Shines on 'Lee Hyori's Red Carpet': A Promising Start in K-Pop
7 mins ago
RIIZE Shines on 'Lee Hyori's Red Carpet': A Promising Start in K-Pop
A Community Rallies to Bring Late Musician Kevin Ryan Home
9 mins ago
A Community Rallies to Bring Late Musician Kevin Ryan Home
Jhené Aiko Reveals Heart-warming Inspiration Behind New Song 'Sun/Son'
16 mins ago
Jhené Aiko Reveals Heart-warming Inspiration Behind New Song 'Sun/Son'
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Club Hosts Life-saving Event Amid Other Community Initiatives
36 seconds
High School Club Hosts Life-saving Event Amid Other Community Initiatives
Mascoutah Triumphs Over Highland in High-Stakes Basketball Showdown
1 min
Mascoutah Triumphs Over Highland in High-Stakes Basketball Showdown
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
2 mins
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
3 mins
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
3 mins
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
4 mins
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
4 mins
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
4 mins
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
4 mins
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app