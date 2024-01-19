Nigerian Gospel Singer, Moses Bliss, Announces Engagement to His Partner Marie

In a recent announcement that has sparked jubilation among fans and colleagues alike, Nigerian gospel sensation, Moses Bliss, has confirmed his engagement to his partner, Marie. The surprise proposal, a heartwarming spectacle that unfolded amidst a beautiful orchestra and close friends in London, was shared by the 28-year-old singer on his Instagram account, where he also posted several poignant photos of the event.

The Announcement

Bliss, who has been enjoying a period of heightened attention in his career, took to his verified Instagram page to share the news, revealing a series of photos that showcased the stunning diamond engagement ring. Accompanying the images was a moving caption, where Bliss quoted, "The Lord makes all things beautiful in HIS time. She said 'YES mariewiseborn.'" The post was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow gospel artists, who expressed their joy over the couple's engagement.

A Testament to God's Mercy and Providence

Further demonstrating his affection for his bride-to-be, Bliss released a video on YouTube, where he affectionately referred to Marie as his dream come true, his everything, and a testament to God's mercy and providence. Marie, equally moved by the moment, responded to Bliss's tribute by acknowledging him as her answered prayer and expressing her love and appreciation for him.

New Chapter for the Couple

The engagement announcement follows a period of increased publicity for Moses Bliss, who had previously made headlines when he surprised Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa by performing at her wedding, a moment that went viral online. However, the couple's mutual affection and deep spiritual connection have been warmly received by their community and fans, who celebrate the new chapter they are embarking upon together. As the couple navigates this exciting milestone, their followers will undoubtedly be keenly watching and wishing them all the best on their journey towards marital bliss.