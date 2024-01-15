Nicki Minaj Tops List of Artists with Most Explicit Lyrics: Preply Study

Language experts at Preply have delved into the lyrics of 3,632 songs from top Billboard 100 female artists, spanning various genres and decades. The focus of the study was to uncover the artist who employs the most explicit language in their music. Emerging in the spotlight, Trinidadian-born rapper and singer Nicki Minaj sits atop this list. The study reveals that Minaj's lyrics contain 1,612 instances of curse words. This implies that one of every 30 words in her songs is a curse word, with the term "b*tches" claiming the top spot, appearing 231 times.

Explicit Language in Music: A Closer Look

Securing the second position is Houston's Megan Thee Stallion, whose lyrics boast a total of 474 cuss words. It's noteworthy that while Megan Thee Stallion uses swear words twice as frequently as Minaj, the latter's overall count of explicit words remains unmatched. This contrast in numbers presents a unique perspective on the use of explicit language in the music industry.

A Stark Contrast: Taylor Swift's Lyrics

On the other end of the spectrum, Nashville-based singer Taylor Swift presents a sharp contrast to these figures. Across her repertoire of over 240 songs, Swift has used curse words a mere 60 times, indicating a significantly more restrained approach to the use of explicit language in her lyrics.

Unveiling the Top 15

The study goes on to provide a comprehensive list of the top 15 most foul-mouthed female singers, detailing not just the frequency of their cursing, but the total number of explicit words found in their tracks. While the spotlight shines on Nicki Minaj for her top spot, this list reveals a broader view on the use of explicit language by female artists across the board.