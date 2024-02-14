Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert Dominate Charts with 'Everybody'

The explosive collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert, "Everybody," has catapulted to the top of both the Rhythmic Airplay and Rap Airplay charts. This feat marks their first joint effort to achieve such a triumph.

A Dance Floor Anthem

Sampling Junior Senior's "Move Your Feet," "Everybody" has become an undeniable hit. Minaj claims her 12th No. 1 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart, tying her with Beyoncé for the second-most among women. Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert secures their second Rhythmic Airplay No. 1.

Rap Dominance

In the realm of rap, Minaj continues to shatter records. "Everybody" propels her to her ninth No. 1 on the Rap Airplay chart, extending her record for the most chart-toppers among women. Lil Uzi Vert earns their third Rap Airplay champion.

Unstoppable Momentum

"Everybody" maintains its reign on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and ascends to No. 10 on the Radio Songs chart. The track is featured on Minaj's latest album, "Pink Friday 2."

As the dynamic duo continues to climb the charts, their fans eagerly anticipate what they'll conquer next. With their blend of raw talent and infectious energy, there's no doubt that Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert will continue to make their mark on the music world.

In the ever-evolving landscape of music, the powerful synergy between Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert has proven to be an unstoppable force. As they continue to dominate the charts with their electrifying collaboration, "Everybody," it's clear that their impact on the industry will be felt for years to come.