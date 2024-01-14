en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Next Afrobeats Star: Ultima Studios Unveils Reality Show to Boost Nigeria’s Economy

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
Next Afrobeats Star: Ultima Studios Unveils Reality Show to Boost Nigeria’s Economy

In a significant move to unearth and promote new musical talents in the Afrobeats genre, Ultima Studios, a leading Nigerian music company, has unveiled a fresh reality show titled ‘Next Afrobeats Star’. The reality show, which is set to redefine the global music industry, aims to channel the vibrant culture of Afrobeats to the world, providing a springboard for aspiring musicians to attain international recognition.

Boosting Nigeria’s Economy through Music

Olufemi Ayeni, the CEO of Ultima Studios, underscored the potential economic benefits of the Afrobeats genre. In his perspective, the exportation of Afrobeats could play a pivotal role in bolstering the Nigerian economy and enhancing the valuation of the naira. He emphasized that the reality show is not just about creating a single star, but nurturing multiple talents capable of contributing significantly to Africa’s cultural export.

Ultima’s Legacy of Impactful Content

Tunji Adebakin, the Chief Operating Officer of Ultima, highlighted the company’s history of creating impactful content. He referred to successful shows like ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ and ‘Project Fame’, expressing confidence in the potential of ‘Next Afrobeats Star’ to make a global impact. The reality show will feature world-class music producers, including Sarz, Puffy Tee, P. Prime, and Andre Vibes, as judges and mentors, ensuring a fertile ground for the growth and development of the contestants.

The Journey to Stardom

The application process for the reality show commenced on January 12, with the goal of shortlisting 48 contestants. The number will be narrowed down to 12 participants, leading to a thrilling revelation of the top three by June 2. The finalists will be rewarded with brand-new cars, and the ultimate winner will secure a coveted recording deal, marking the genesis of their journey to stardom in the dynamic world of Afrobeats.

0
Africa Music
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
20 mins ago
Unleashing the Power of Storytelling: A Glimpse into Hammed Kayode Alabi's Basecamp
Hammed Kayode Alabi, a shining representative from Nigeria for the 2023-2024 Western Union Foundation Fellowship Cohort, successfully orchestrated a two-day storytelling basecamp on January 10-11, 2024. The event was met with immense interest, fielding over 240 applications from various African countries, and ultimately uniting over 70 participants in the pursuit of effective storytelling. A Platform
Unleashing the Power of Storytelling: A Glimpse into Hammed Kayode Alabi's Basecamp
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
2 hours ago
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza, Takes Case to International Court of Justice
2 hours ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza, Takes Case to International Court of Justice
Refugee-Led Reforestation: A Green Revolution in Uganda's Nakivale Settlement
26 mins ago
Refugee-Led Reforestation: A Green Revolution in Uganda's Nakivale Settlement
Global Rice Crisis: The Domino Effect of India's Export Bans
57 mins ago
Global Rice Crisis: The Domino Effect of India's Export Bans
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
2 hours ago
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Star Isaac del Toro Makes WorldTour Debut with UAE Team Emirates
41 seconds
Rising Star Isaac del Toro Makes WorldTour Debut with UAE Team Emirates
New Bat Virus Discovered Amidst Rising Global COVID-19 Cases
45 seconds
New Bat Virus Discovered Amidst Rising Global COVID-19 Cases
Tribute to a Titan: Remembering Basdeo Panday's Legacy
46 seconds
Tribute to a Titan: Remembering Basdeo Panday's Legacy
Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic: A Cross-Sport Friendship
54 seconds
Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic: A Cross-Sport Friendship
Australian Open Kicks Off: Jannik Sinner Shines, Djokovic and Sabalenka Await Their Turn
55 seconds
Australian Open Kicks Off: Jannik Sinner Shines, Djokovic and Sabalenka Await Their Turn
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Multi-Day Procession Across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh
56 seconds
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Multi-Day Procession Across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh
Ontario Hockey League Games: High-Scoring Victories and Standout Performances
58 seconds
Ontario Hockey League Games: High-Scoring Victories and Standout Performances
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts
1 min
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts
Adam Azim, Pro-India Party Member, Elected as New Mayor of Male
3 mins
Adam Azim, Pro-India Party Member, Elected as New Mayor of Male
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
29 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
45 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
58 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app