Next Afrobeats Star: Ultima Studios Unveils Reality Show to Boost Nigeria’s Economy

In a significant move to unearth and promote new musical talents in the Afrobeats genre, Ultima Studios, a leading Nigerian music company, has unveiled a fresh reality show titled ‘Next Afrobeats Star’. The reality show, which is set to redefine the global music industry, aims to channel the vibrant culture of Afrobeats to the world, providing a springboard for aspiring musicians to attain international recognition.

Boosting Nigeria’s Economy through Music

Olufemi Ayeni, the CEO of Ultima Studios, underscored the potential economic benefits of the Afrobeats genre. In his perspective, the exportation of Afrobeats could play a pivotal role in bolstering the Nigerian economy and enhancing the valuation of the naira. He emphasized that the reality show is not just about creating a single star, but nurturing multiple talents capable of contributing significantly to Africa’s cultural export.

Ultima’s Legacy of Impactful Content

Tunji Adebakin, the Chief Operating Officer of Ultima, highlighted the company’s history of creating impactful content. He referred to successful shows like ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ and ‘Project Fame’, expressing confidence in the potential of ‘Next Afrobeats Star’ to make a global impact. The reality show will feature world-class music producers, including Sarz, Puffy Tee, P. Prime, and Andre Vibes, as judges and mentors, ensuring a fertile ground for the growth and development of the contestants.

The Journey to Stardom

The application process for the reality show commenced on January 12, with the goal of shortlisting 48 contestants. The number will be narrowed down to 12 participants, leading to a thrilling revelation of the top three by June 2. The finalists will be rewarded with brand-new cars, and the ultimate winner will secure a coveted recording deal, marking the genesis of their journey to stardom in the dynamic world of Afrobeats.