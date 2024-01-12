en English
Artists/Artwork

Newlyweds Sanam and Zuchobeni Release Love Song ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
Newlyweds Sanam and Zuchobeni Release Love Song ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’

In an intertwining of life and art, newlywed artists Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe have released a love song, ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’, a harmonic offering that transcends the realm of mere entertainment into a testament of their love. Not only did the couple lend their voices to this romantic track, but they also starred in its music video, sharing their story in a rhythm of love and companionship.

Unveiling of the Love Song

The song was released on YouTube as well as the couple’s respective social media platforms, marking a significant milestone in their journey together. The track held a special place during their wedding ceremony, its melody weaving through the air as they tied the knot. The event took place on January 11 in Nagaland, a day that saw the lead vocalist-composer of the Indian pop rock band, Sanam, and his wife Zuchobeni, also a singer, in stunning wedding attire.

A Song from the Heart

The couple shared their excitement and joy with fans and followers, expressing how the song carries a deep meaning for them. ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’ is more than a song; it is a melody that encapsulates the emotions of their wedding day and their love for each other. The artists invited their audience to share and follow their musical journey, extending a warm invitation to their supporters to engage with their first collaborative musical venture.

Sanam and Zuchobeni: An Artistic Union

Sanam, known for his unplugged versions of old Bollywood songs and for forming the ‘Sanam Band’ with his friends, and Zuchobeni, a talented singer in her own right, have come together in a union that is as much about love as it is about music. Through ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’, they have shared a piece of their story, their message conveying appreciation and inviting fans to be part of their narrative.

Artists/Artwork Music
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

