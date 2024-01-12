Newlyweds Sanam and Zuchobeni Release Love Song ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’
In an intertwining of life and art, newlywed artists Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe have released a love song, ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’, a harmonic offering that transcends the realm of mere entertainment into a testament of their love. Not only did the couple lend their voices to this romantic track, but they also starred in its music video, sharing their story in a rhythm of love and companionship.
Unveiling of the Love Song
The song was released on YouTube as well as the couple’s respective social media platforms, marking a significant milestone in their journey together. The track held a special place during their wedding ceremony, its melody weaving through the air as they tied the knot. The event took place on January 11 in Nagaland, a day that saw the lead vocalist-composer of the Indian pop rock band, Sanam, and his wife Zuchobeni, also a singer, in stunning wedding attire.
A Song from the Heart
The couple shared their excitement and joy with fans and followers, expressing how the song carries a deep meaning for them. ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’ is more than a song; it is a melody that encapsulates the emotions of their wedding day and their love for each other. The artists invited their audience to share and follow their musical journey, extending a warm invitation to their supporters to engage with their first collaborative musical venture.
Sanam and Zuchobeni: An Artistic Union
Sanam, known for his unplugged versions of old Bollywood songs and for forming the ‘Sanam Band’ with his friends, and Zuchobeni, a talented singer in her own right, have come together in a union that is as much about love as it is about music. Through ‘Saath Rahe Tu Mere’, they have shared a piece of their story, their message conveying appreciation and inviting fans to be part of their narrative.
