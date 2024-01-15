New Spiritual Song 'Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye' Commemorates Pran Pratishtha Ceremony at Ram Temple

In a melodious tribute to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal, DJ Sheizwood, and Vishal Shrivastav have released a new spiritual track, titled 'Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye'. The song is a powerful blend of devotion and musicality, aimed at elevating the spiritual experience of devotees and commemorating the divine event of installing a new idol of Ram Lala.

Advertisment

The Making of a Spiritual Anthem

Produced by Avi Pandey and Sagar Arora, and penned by Mukesh Raj, the song has been praised for its unique fusion of spirituality and music. Anuradha Paudwal, a celebrated voice in spiritual music, described singing the track as a deeply soulful and resonant experience that echoes the devotional spirit of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Creating a Divine Connection

Advertisment

DJ Sheizwood, known for his eclectic music creations, reflected on the profound journey of creating this spiritual anthem. He emphasized the synergy of melodies and devotion, which he believes enhances the song's significance in connecting devotees to the divine. The music video, directed by Keshwanand Bhatt, aims to visually capture the grace and essence of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, enveloping the Ram Temple in a divine energy.

A Reverent Expression

Vishal Shrivastav, another artist associated with the song, also commented on the relevance of 'Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye'. He sees it as a deep expression of reverence and a melodic prayer that celebrates the divine event. The producers, Pandey and Arora, reinforced this sentiment, labeling the track as a musical offering that cherishes the spiritual ceremony.

The release of 'Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gaye' is more than a musical event; it's a spiritual milestone that seeks to enhance the devotional fervor associated with the Ram Temple and the divine presence of Ram Lala.