New Model Army’s ‘Unbroken’: A Testament to Four Decades of Music

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
New Model Army’s ‘Unbroken’: A Testament to Four Decades of Music

With a legacy spanning four decades, New Model Army (NMA) has once again made a splash in the music industry with the release of their 16th studio album titled ‘Unbroken’. This album is a testament to the band’s ability to evolve while staying true to their roots, offering a refreshing mix of personal and socio-political narratives.

Unbroken: A Journey of Four Decades

Unbroken arrives at a significant milestone in the band’s career – their 40th anniversary. The album sees the band’s frontman, Justin Sullivan, now approaching 70, still at the helm, delivering the signature NMA sound characterized by powerful rhythmic drums, resonating bass, and thought-provoking lyrics. The album’s mixing by Tchad Blake breathes a fresh lease of life into the band’s essence.

From ‘First Summer After’ to ‘Idumea’: A Musical Odyssey

The album opens with the single ‘First Summer After’, a song that vividly captures the transitional moments in post-imperial Europe. It sets the tone for the rest of the album, which oscillates between moments of introspection and societal critique. Songs like ‘Language’ delve into the impact of words on actions, and ‘Reload’ expresses an anti-imperial sentiment with a palpable fury. The album doesn’t shy away from reflecting recent turmoil, blending elements of foreboding with self-awareness, particularly in the personal track ‘If I Am Still Me’. The penultimate song ‘Idumea’ offers a stark contrast to its predecessors, introducing a sentimental and hopeful tone, possibly referencing the ancient land or an 18th-century hymn.

A Fresh Sound with a Familiar Resonance

‘Unbroken’, while a departure from the norm, promises to be a rewarding journey for long-time NMA fans, offering depth and nuance upon repeated listening. For new listeners, the album may seem alien at first, but it holds the promise of a richly layered musical experience. As part of the album’s promotion, NMA plans to embark on a tour across Europe in the spring, promising fans a live experience of their new sound.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

