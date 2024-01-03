New Model Army’s ‘Unbroken’: A Testament to Four Decades of Music

With a legacy spanning four decades, New Model Army (NMA) has once again made a splash in the music industry with the release of their 16th studio album titled ‘Unbroken’. This album is a testament to the band’s ability to evolve while staying true to their roots, offering a refreshing mix of personal and socio-political narratives.

Unbroken: A Journey of Four Decades

Unbroken arrives at a significant milestone in the band’s career – their 40th anniversary. The album sees the band’s frontman, Justin Sullivan, now approaching 70, still at the helm, delivering the signature NMA sound characterized by powerful rhythmic drums, resonating bass, and thought-provoking lyrics. The album’s mixing by Tchad Blake breathes a fresh lease of life into the band’s essence.

From ‘First Summer After’ to ‘Idumea’: A Musical Odyssey

The album opens with the single ‘First Summer After’, a song that vividly captures the transitional moments in post-imperial Europe. It sets the tone for the rest of the album, which oscillates between moments of introspection and societal critique. Songs like ‘Language’ delve into the impact of words on actions, and ‘Reload’ expresses an anti-imperial sentiment with a palpable fury. The album doesn’t shy away from reflecting recent turmoil, blending elements of foreboding with self-awareness, particularly in the personal track ‘If I Am Still Me’. The penultimate song ‘Idumea’ offers a stark contrast to its predecessors, introducing a sentimental and hopeful tone, possibly referencing the ancient land or an 18th-century hymn.

A Fresh Sound with a Familiar Resonance

‘Unbroken’, while a departure from the norm, promises to be a rewarding journey for long-time NMA fans, offering depth and nuance upon repeated listening. For new listeners, the album may seem alien at first, but it holds the promise of a richly layered musical experience. As part of the album’s promotion, NMA plans to embark on a tour across Europe in the spring, promising fans a live experience of their new sound.