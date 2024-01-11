New Model Army: Defying Trends and Embracing Authenticity

For over four decades, New Model Army, a pioneering music band hailing from Bradford, England, has held its ground against the ebb and flow of popular trends and societal pressures. Defying the mockery and criticism from much of the UK’s press, the band has remained steadfast in its musical approach and image, often associated with rawness and uncompromising integrity. Their journey, riddled with challenges and tribulations, is a testament to their resilience and commitment to their distinctive identity.

The Genesis of New Model Army

The band, once disparagingly labeled as “the ugliest band in the world” on the 80s TV show The Tube, embraced this tag with a nonchalant defiance. Their image projected a stark contrast to the fashionable trends of the 1980s, resonating more with a sense of roughness and authenticity. Their music, characterized by a primitive and direct sound, often incorporated heavy bass and targeted societal and political issues of the time. This included the policies of Margaret Thatcher’s government and the oppressive atmosphere of provincial British towns, making the band a voice of the unheard and the marginalized.

Overcoming Obstacles & Gaining Recognition

Despite being labeled as ‘musical Luddites’ by critics and facing barriers such as being denied work permits in the US on grounds of having ‘no artistic merit,’ New Model Army garnered a devoted fanbase. Their music, particularly the song ‘Green And Grey,’ demonstrated a depth and a desire to transcend small-town limitations, echoing themes found in Bruce Springsteen’s work. The lead singer Justin Sullivan, the only original member now, navigated through various tribulations with the band, including the death of drummer Robert Heaton and the destruction of their studio by fire.

A Continuing Legacy

Unwavering in its commitment, New Model Army continues to produce relevant music. Their upcoming album ‘Unbroken,’ slated to be released on January 26th via earMUSIC, features the track ‘I Did Nothing Wrong.’ It comments on the UK Post Office Horizon scandal, encapsulating the anguish of the victims and resonating with the pressures from an increasingly digitized world. Sullivan’s response to whether his band is a national treasure—preferring to be a ‘national disgrace’—exemplifies the band’s enduring commitment to their distinctive identity and the belief in expressing the uncomfortable truths.