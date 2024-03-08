Nepal's Metal Titans Underside Return: Rock Tandav Headliner with New Sounds and Messages

For the past few weeks, Underside, a metal band from Nepal, has been practising regularly. It has been a while since the band graced the stage in Kathmandu. As the city prepares for the two-day event known as Rock Tandav, the band is ready to take the spotlight as the festival's headliner, marking their home return after a four-year break. "We are both excited and nervous. Can't wait, to be honest," says Avishek KC, vocalist at Underside. In November of last year, the band made their comeback performance after 2019 at Mahendra Independence Rock in India. However, their much anticipated comeback show in Nepal was still pending.

Bringing Innovation to Metal

Underside is known for their innovative approach to live performances, often incorporating unique elements such as body suspension and masked dancers, their own interpretation of Lakhey. Continuing this tradition, the band will showcase nearly six new songs from their upcoming albums at Rock Tandav. Additionally, the band has introduced a new member, although their identity remains undisclosed, adding another element of intrigue for the audience. As Underside prepares for the album, the band says that the songs will be different in many ways than their earlier songs. "Lyrically, we used to write more about inward journey, personal conflict, and emotion. I think this time, it is bigger than us. There is a message in every song, mostly about social, political issues," says KC.

Embracing Cultural Roots

Two songs from the album have already been released, and both of them revolve around social, political issues. For instance, 'Gadhimai' condemns the killing and abuse of animals in the name of god, and 'Prey' condemns the practice of witchcraft. In terms of sound as well, the band has gone beyond their regular style. They say they are trying to make their own identity through sound. And they band has done that by incorporating Nepali instruments like madal, dhime, sitar, sarangi, and panche baja for the upcoming songs. "There is a lot more. Let's not kill all the suspense," says KC. The band wants to stand out from the thousands of bands that exist in the world metal scene. They believe experimenting with unique styles of sound and lyrics can help them attain their purpose.

Challenges and Aspirations

"Our country has a lot of unique instruments, so why don't we try them," says Bikash Bhujel, guitarist of the band. "When we go abroad with such a unique sound, we stand out from various other bands coming from different parts of the world." The band says that it would not be favourable if people perceived their sound as similar to bands from other countries, rather than recognizing their distinct identity. The band learned such things from their experience of travelling to various countries for shows. Feeling fatigued by the monotony of their sound, the band started experimenting. They openly acknowledge that their earlier sound lacked the distinctiveness they possess now. "We all have been enjoying whatever we have been experimenting with," says KC.

Formed in 2011, Underside has been to local venues to big shot festivals like Bloodstock Open Air Music Festival and Download Festival. What motivates the band for the progress is just their passion and dedication. "We have a thirst to gain ground. It's really hard to always remain strong. But we manage to do it; our audiences have been a great source of inspiration," says KC. In Nepal's metal scene, the spotlight often falls on the same longstanding bands that have been performing for years. Newcomers struggle to gain recognition and often fail to achieve anything significant. They seem as fleeting as mayflies in comparison to the established acts. The guitarist of the band, Shrestha, blames the government for this. He says due to the lack of opportunity and better earnings, many of the musicians have gone abroad. "There are many musicians who went abroad for shows but haven't returned," says Shrestha. "They have settled their life there as they saw no point in returning." Music is pursued purely out of passion; musicians must maintain proper jobs or businesses for sustainability, he says. Furthermore, the dwindling charm of the metal scene is attributed to multiple factors, including the migration of audiences.