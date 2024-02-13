Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce Love Earth Tour: A Melodious Reunion in Detroit

As we usher in the spring of 2024, a wave of excitement sweeps over the music world. The legendary Neil Young, accompanied by his band Crazy Horse, has announced their much-anticipated Love Earth Tour. Mark your calendars for May 22, as this iconic group is set to grace the stage of Pine Knob Music Theatre.

Advertisment

A Melodious Reunion

It's been five long years since Young last performed in metro Detroit, and an astonishing two decades since he was joined by Crazy Horse in this city. This magical reunion is a testament to the enduring power of music and the unbreakable bond between these talented musicians.

Neil Young, the heart and soul of this group, will be joined by his loyal companions: Billy Talbot on bass, Ralph Molina on drums, and Nils Lofgren on guitar. Together, they form the legendary Crazy Horse, a band that has left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Advertisment

The Love Earth Tour: A Symphony for the Ages

The Love Earth Tour is more than just a series of concerts; it's a celebration of music, life, and the beauty of our planet. Kicking off in San Diego with two shows on April 24 and 25, the tour will make its way across North America, with Detroit being one of the 15 lucky markets to host this extraordinary event.

Ticket sales commence on February 16, but eager fans can take advantage of the Neil Young Archives presale starting on February 13. Ticket buyers will also have the unique opportunity to receive a complimentary physical CD of Young's latest album, 'Fuin' Up,' a generous gesture that further demonstrates the artist's commitment to his fans.

Advertisment

Fuin' Up: A New Album for a New Era

Coinciding with the Love Earth Tour, the new double album 'Fuin' Up' will be released on April 26, just in time to set the mood for the upcoming concerts. The album features nine captivating songs, all of which were recorded during special club shows last year.

In true Neil Young fashion, the album will also be available as a limited edition color vinyl pressing on national Record Store Day. This exclusive release is a testament to Young's dedication to preserving the authenticity of the music experience, even in an increasingly digital age.

As the Love Earth Tour draws near, anticipation continues to build. Music lovers from all walks of life are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness the magic of Neil Young and Crazy Horse as they take the stage once more. With their unparalleled talent and unwavering passion for music, this is a concert experience you won't want to miss.

So, let the countdown begin. On May 22, 2024, the Pine Knob Music Theatre will become the stage for an unforgettable night of music, as Neil Young and Crazy Horse weave their melodious tapestry and remind us all of the power of song.