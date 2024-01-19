Neck Deep's Ben Barlow Discusses New Album and Musical Influences

On the cusp of delivering their newest work, Neck Deep, frontman Ben Barlow engages in a candid discussion with Kyle Meredith. The band's self-titled album, set for release on January 19, 2024, marks a significant shift in their musical landscape. Rather than sticking to the beaten path, Neck Deep discarded their initial efforts in Los Angeles, returning to their native Wales to self-produce an album that revives their pop-punk roots.

Delving into the Roots

Barlow elucidates on the band's deliberate choice to plunge headlong into the pop punk genre, a cornerstone of their musical repertoire. This decision signals a return to form, embracing the raw energy and youthful rebellion that has always characterized the band's sound. The album, devoid of acoustic songs, is a testament to their dedication to this genre.

Heartbreak and Beatles Influence

In the single 'Heartbreak of the Century,' Barlow reveals a subtle Beatles influence. A particular line in the song, he suggests, could be a subconscious nod to 'Dig a Pony,' further cementing the band's appreciation for the timeless British quartet. Besides the Beatles' imprint, the album is also a reflection of the band's growth, maturity, and evolution in sound.

Political Songs and Alien Discovery

The band's approach to political songs, embodied in the track 'We Need More Bricks,' is also a topic of conversation. This track, along with others, showcases the band's willingness to tackle serious subjects in their music. Interestingly, the album also includes a song about the discovery of aliens, titled 'Take Me with You.'

This self-titled album signifies a monumental moment in the band's career. It is not only a showcase of their return to pop-punk roots but also an embodiment of their growth, musical influences, and willingness to experiment with themes and topics. With the release of this album, Neck Deep gives its fans a comprehensive overview of their musical endeavors and provides a glimpse into their inspirations and creative process.