NCT Dream Shines at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards Held in Bangkok

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards (SMA), a highly anticipated event in the K-pop industry, marked a significant shift by being hosted outside South Korea for the first time. The grand ceremony took place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, illuminating the city with the vibrant energy of K-pop. The spotlight of the evening was the K-pop boy band NCT Dream, who stole the show by winning the grand prize, also known as the ‘daesang’, for the second consecutive year.

Setting New Records

NCT Dream not only clinched the grand prize but also secured a ‘bonsang’, or main prize, consolidating their position as one of the most influential K-pop bands of their generation. Their back-to-back victory in the grand prize category is a testament to their talent, hard work, and the unwavering support of their global fan base.

Recognizing a Spectrum of Talent

The SMA event recognized the artistry and impact of a variety of artists across multiple categories. Main prize winners included a mix of established and rising stars such as Kang Daniel, Sunmi, NewJeans, Riize, BTS members V, Jimin, and Jungkook, Seventeen, StayC, Stray Kids, Ive, Aespa, Nmixx, (G)I-DLE, and trot singers Young Tak and Lim Young-woong. The Thai Best Artist Award was given to Gemini and Fourth, Zee Pruk, and Nunew, highlighting the diversity of the K-pop industry.

The Road to Selection

The selection of nominees and winners was based on a combination of factors, including the evaluations of professional judges and the Seoul Music Awards Organizing Committee, album and music sales data from Hanteo Chart, and worldwide mobile voting. Interestingly, the popularity award and the Korean Wave Special Award were determined solely through mobile voting, emphasizing the power of fan support in shaping the success of these artists.

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards, organized by Korean media outlet Sports Seoul in conjunction with the Seoul Music Awards Organizing Committee, once again drew the world’s attention to the K-pop industry’s dynamism and creativity. The event not only celebrated the achievements of the artists but also ignited the fans’ passion and love for K-pop, making it a memorable night for all.