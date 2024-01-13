en English
NBA YoungBoy Retorts with “Act A Donkey” After Being Labeled “Donkey of the Day”

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:02 pm EST
NBA YoungBoy Retorts with “Act A Donkey” After Being Labeled “Donkey of the Day”

In the wake of being titled the “Donkey of the Day” on The Breakfast Club by Charlamagne Tha God, NBA YoungBoy retorted with a musical riposte. A diss track christened “Act A Donkey” was his method of reprisal. The track wasn’t merely a lyrical retort; it was accompanied by a music video featuring a live donkey, serving as a visual metaphor for YoungBoy’s retribution.

Unexpected Reaction to a Regular Segment

The Breakfast Club’s “Donkey of the Day” segment is a commonplace feature of the show, typically not inciting such vehement reactions. NBA YoungBoy’s response, however, was far from typical. This incident has led to mixed reactions, with some questioning whether the rapper overreacted to the segment.

A History of Quick Musical Retorts

This instance isn’t the first when YoungBoy has been swift in responding to perceived disses. He had earlier addressed a suspected criticism from Drake in his track “8AM In Charlotte”, where the rapper believed Drake had chided him about not paying taxes. Further, he targeted Drake, J. Cole, and Lil Durk in his track “Fuck The Industry Pt. 2”. The rapper’s readiness to respond to perceived slights with music is becoming a significant part of his public persona.

The Ripple Effect in the Industry

The fallout from YoungBoy’s diss track hasn’t been confined to him and Charlamagne. J. Cole subtly referred to the situation in his feature on “For All The Dogs” with the track “First Person Shooter”. The rapper’s verses on the nature of beef and the dynamics of social media perceptions hinted at the ongoing situation, adding another layer to the narrative.

Music United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

