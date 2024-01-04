en English
Music

Myleene Klass on Holiday and Daughter Ava’s Musical Journey

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Myleene Klass on Holiday and Daughter Ava’s Musical Journey

Radio presenter and singer Myleene Klass recently gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her luxurious vacation, stunning in a yellow leopard print swimsuit from her Next collection. The 45-year-old ‘I’m A Celebrity’ star also shared a charming video of her youngest son, Apollo, 4, taking charge of sailing the boat during their holiday.

A Snapshot of Klass’s Family Vacation

The photographs from her getaway, which did not feature her daughters Ava and Hero, also showcased Myleene’s sensational figure. The vibrant swimsuit, a part of her own collection, added a dash of colour to her holiday pictures. In one of the videos, her fiancé Simon Motson can be spotted enjoying the vacation alongside Myleene and their son Apollo.

Myleene’s Pride in Ava’s Musical Achievements

Beyond her holiday delights, Myleene’s pride in her daughter Ava’s musical talent shone through in a recent Instagram post. Ava, a prodigy, had previously impressed viewers with her cello performance on ‘Good Morning Britain’. This live performance was made even more special as Myleene accompanied her on the piano. The mother-daughter duo’s performance was met with widespread admiration and elicited emotional responses from viewers.

Ava’s Musical Journey

Myleene did not hold back in expressing her admiration for Ava’s dedication and talent. She highlighted Ava’s achievements, including her recent passing of the cello diploma at just 14 years old. Furthermore, Myleene revealed Ava’s upcoming enrollment at the Royal Academy of Music. In her post, she also shed light on the hard work, sacrifice, and commitment that young musicians and their families put in to nurture such talents.

Music
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

