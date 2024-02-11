Muzigal Opens New Music Academy in Hyderabad: A Haven for Musicians and Music Lovers

A Symphony of Learning: Muzigal Unveils Its Newest Music Academy in Hyderabad

In the heart of Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad, a new melody resonates. India's leading music education platform, Muzigal, has inaugurated its latest music academy, a sanctuary for both novice and seasoned musicians.

Harmonizing Spaces and Learning

Sprawling over 1600 sqft, the academy is meticulously designed to foster an optimal learning environment for vocal and instrumental music. With a capacity to accommodate over 500 students across multiple batches, the academy offers lessons in Piano, Keyboard, Guitar, Drums, Carnatic Vocals, Hindustani Vocals, and Western Vocals.

In an unprecedented move to encourage music enthusiasts, Muzigal is offering one month of free music education with all enrollments during the inaugural month following the launch.

An Orchestra of Learning Modes

Recognizing the diverse needs of its students, Muzigal provides the flexibility of home tuitions or attending classes online or offline. The academy is also affiliated with Trinity College, London, offering examinations and certifications to students.

A Movement in Music Education

Beyond merely teaching music, Muzigal aims to set a benchmark in music education by providing a comprehensive learning and teaching ecosystem. The academy integrates online, offline, and a music instrument shop-front into one platform, ensuring that every aspect of a student's musical journey is nurtured and supported.

With a focus on the benefits of music education for brain development, including improved attention, language skills, and social connections, Muzigal is not just teaching music; it's promoting a holistic approach to learning and personal growth.

As the curtains rise on this new chapter in Muzigal's story, the rhythm of learning beats stronger than ever in Hyderabad's Pragathi Nagar. Amid the crescendo of instruments and voices, a symphony of learning takes center stage, inviting all to join the performance.

