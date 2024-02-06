'Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour': Dethklok, DragonForce, and Nekrogoblikon Set to Rock the Stage

A wave of anticipation ripples through the metal music community as 'Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour' announces its headlining bands: Dethklok, DragonForce, and Nekrogoblikon. The tour, set to commence on April 7th in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will wrap up a month later, on May 3rd in Portland, Oregon.

Securing Tickets: A Race Against Time

Metal music enthusiasts can secure a spot at select dates through a pre-sale by Live Nation using the code ENERGY. The general ticket sales will kick off on January 9th, at 10 a.m. local time, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Additionally, StubHub offers a secondary market for tickets, bolstering purchases with its Fan Protect program. The race for tickets is expected to be fierce, given the rarity of such epic band collaborations.

More Than Just Music: An Experience

Brendon Small, the creator of Metalocalypse and mastermind behind Dethklok, stokes the excitement among fans with promises of an immersive experience. The theatrical elements of the tour are a big draw, with dragons and goblins promised as part of the spectacle. Small teases fans with a sense of urgency, stating this might be a limited opportunity to witness Dethklok's live performance. The cryptic message resonates among fans - 'get it while it's hot.'

A Tour Amidst Other Exciting Projects

The 'Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour' coincides with a flurry of other projects, such as the release of an album and a movie. These projects amplify the enthusiasm surrounding the tour, promising fans a comprehensive Dethklok experience. The tour itinerary spans multiple venues across the United States. The expectation? High-energy performances and an unforgettable experience for fans.