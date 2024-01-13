en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Music Stars Unite for the 2nd Annual Reportin’ For Duty Benefit Concert

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Music Stars Unite for the 2nd Annual Reportin’ For Duty Benefit Concert

The music industry gears up for the second annual Reportin’ For Duty benefit concert, set to take place on February 17th at the Humble Baron at Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee. The event boasts a diverse roster of musicians, featuring big names such as Jelly Roll, The War and Treaty, Post Malone, Jake Wesley Rogers, Dan Spencer, and Pearl Jam’s frontman, Eddie Vedder.

A Concert for a Cause

The objective of the concert goes beyond entertainment. It aims to raise funds for the EB Research Partnership (EBRP), an organization committed to finding a cure for the life-threatening skin disorder, epidermolysis bullosa (EB). This cause was deeply important to the late Leslie Jordan, an avid supporter of the nonprofit organization. The second Reportin’ For Duty concert pays tribute to Jordan’s efforts while sustaining the mission of the EBRP.

The Power of Music

Music has always been a powerful catalyst for social change, and the Reportin’ For Duty concert is no exception. The inaugural event was held at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, featuring a memorable line-up that included Jelly Roll, Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, and Brothers Osborne. This year’s concert aims to continue the tradition of combining groundbreaking musical performances with crucial philanthropic endeavors.

Join the Movement

Supporters of the cause can contribute by purchasing tickets for the upcoming concert or making donations directly to the EB Research Partnership through their official donation page. The second Reportin’ For Duty concert offers an opportunity for music lovers to enjoy an eclectic mix of musical styles and genres, while contributing to a noble cause.

0
Music United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
28 seconds ago
Kali Uchis' Music Journey: Net Worth Reaches $4 Million by 2024
Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis, known for her unique voice and eclectic musical style, has amassed a net worth of $4 million by 2024. The daughter of immigrant parents from Colombia, she was born Karly-Marina Loaiza in Virginia. Despite early struggles, Uchis harnessed her musical talents from a young age, eventually relocating to Los Angeles to
Kali Uchis' Music Journey: Net Worth Reaches $4 Million by 2024
The Legacy of Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time': A Nod to 'Grease' and a Pop Culture Phenomenon
6 mins ago
The Legacy of Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time': A Nod to 'Grease' and a Pop Culture Phenomenon
A Tidal Wave of New Music: Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, and 21 Savage Drop New Tracks
9 mins ago
A Tidal Wave of New Music: Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, and 21 Savage Drop New Tracks
Luh Tyler and TiaCorine Collaborate on 'Yung Joc' Remix: A Pivotal Moment in 2024's Music Scene
50 seconds ago
Luh Tyler and TiaCorine Collaborate on 'Yung Joc' Remix: A Pivotal Moment in 2024's Music Scene
Conner Smith Releases 'Meanwhile in Carolina,' a Ballad Drawn from Personal Love Story
5 mins ago
Conner Smith Releases 'Meanwhile in Carolina,' a Ballad Drawn from Personal Love Story
2024's First Music Roundup: 14 Top Tracks Illuminating the Sonic Landscape
6 mins ago
2024's First Music Roundup: 14 Top Tracks Illuminating the Sonic Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Congresswoman Michelle Steel Shifts Stance, Endorses National Abortion Ban
4 seconds
Congresswoman Michelle Steel Shifts Stance, Endorses National Abortion Ban
Houston Toddler Found Bound with Duct Tape: Three Arrested
12 seconds
Houston Toddler Found Bound with Duct Tape: Three Arrested
Rivalry and Hometown Pride: Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns Fans Gear Up for NFL Wild Card Game
22 seconds
Rivalry and Hometown Pride: Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns Fans Gear Up for NFL Wild Card Game
Prince Harry Honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation': Merit or Celebrity Status?
42 seconds
Prince Harry Honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation': Merit or Celebrity Status?
Contentious Goal Sparks Controversy in Premier League Match Between Burnley and Luton Town
58 seconds
Contentious Goal Sparks Controversy in Premier League Match Between Burnley and Luton Town
Swapping Sides: The Role Reversal of Democrats and Republicans ahead of 2024 Presidential Race
1 min
Swapping Sides: The Role Reversal of Democrats and Republicans ahead of 2024 Presidential Race
Regional Differences in Canadian Public Opinion on Bill C-18 Revealed
1 min
Regional Differences in Canadian Public Opinion on Bill C-18 Revealed
Felix Auger-Aliassime: A Reflection on Career, Values, and Personal Growth Ahead of Australian Open
1 min
Felix Auger-Aliassime: A Reflection on Career, Values, and Personal Growth Ahead of Australian Open
Winnipeg's Rising Spirit: How the Jets' NHL Triumph is Inspiring a City
2 mins
Winnipeg's Rising Spirit: How the Jets' NHL Triumph is Inspiring a City
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app