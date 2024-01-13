Music Stars Unite for the 2nd Annual Reportin’ For Duty Benefit Concert

The music industry gears up for the second annual Reportin’ For Duty benefit concert, set to take place on February 17th at the Humble Baron at Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee. The event boasts a diverse roster of musicians, featuring big names such as Jelly Roll, The War and Treaty, Post Malone, Jake Wesley Rogers, Dan Spencer, and Pearl Jam’s frontman, Eddie Vedder.

A Concert for a Cause

The objective of the concert goes beyond entertainment. It aims to raise funds for the EB Research Partnership (EBRP), an organization committed to finding a cure for the life-threatening skin disorder, epidermolysis bullosa (EB). This cause was deeply important to the late Leslie Jordan, an avid supporter of the nonprofit organization. The second Reportin’ For Duty concert pays tribute to Jordan’s efforts while sustaining the mission of the EBRP.

The Power of Music

Music has always been a powerful catalyst for social change, and the Reportin’ For Duty concert is no exception. The inaugural event was held at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, featuring a memorable line-up that included Jelly Roll, Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, and Brothers Osborne. This year’s concert aims to continue the tradition of combining groundbreaking musical performances with crucial philanthropic endeavors.

Join the Movement

Supporters of the cause can contribute by purchasing tickets for the upcoming concert or making donations directly to the EB Research Partnership through their official donation page. The second Reportin’ For Duty concert offers an opportunity for music lovers to enjoy an eclectic mix of musical styles and genres, while contributing to a noble cause.