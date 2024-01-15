Music Industry Honors Michael Taylor: A Legacy of Wisdom and Fairness

The music industry worldwide is in mourning following the loss of a respected leader, Michael Taylor, former Managing Director of Universal Music Australia. Taylor, a luminous figure in the industry, sadly succumbed to a long battle with cancer, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Wisdom

From his work on Delta Goodrem's iconic album 'Innocent Eyes' to his tenure at Universal Music Australia, Taylor's influence touched many facets of the music industry. His wisdom, particularly in the realm of negotiations, set a precedent for fairness and profitability. His advice to young managers on the importance of equitable deals allowing all parties to profit was initially dismissed by a novice artist manager, only to be deeply appreciated later.

A Hard Lesson Learned

Advertisment

The young manager, who had worked closely with Taylor during the signing of Chance Waters to Island Records, learned the hard way the importance of Taylor's guidance. Negotiating aggressive deals that left little room for the record companies to recoup their investments, the manager inadvertently led to the premature end of music careers for both Chance Waters and another band under his wing, Little Sea. The aggressive deals resulted in commercial failures for the involved labels.

Influence Beyond Music

Despite these setbacks, Taylor's support for the manager's endeavors remained unwavering. He backed The Brag Media when other major labels hesitated, setting an example of unwavering support and belief in potential. This experience taught the manager the value of sustainable business relationships built on mutual benefit and respect—a lesson instilled by Taylor that now informs every deal the manager negotiates.

Michael Taylor's contribution to the music industry and the lasting impact of his advice are his enduring legacy, a beacon of wisdom and resilience that will continue to guide industry professionals for generations to come.