Crime

Music Artists T.I. and Tiny Strongly Deny Allegations of Sexual Assault

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST
Music Artists T.I. and Tiny Strongly Deny Allegations of Sexual Assault

In a recent development, which has sent shockwaves across the music industry, renowned musicians T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, and Tiny, real name Tameka Harris, have been accused of sexual assault and misconduct. This comes after an unidentified woman alleged that she was drugged and sexually violated by the couple back in 2005, a claim that the couple has vehemently denied.

The plaintiff alleges that she was introduced to the couple at a Los Angeles nightclub in the VIP section, where she was given a spiked drink. Then, she claims she was taken back to their hotel room, forced to strip naked, and subjected to sexual assault, despite being drugged and incapacitated. This incident, according to the plaintiff, occurred almost 18 years ago. However, the lawsuit was recently reopened thanks to California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which allows civil suits in cases of sexual assault that are now beyond the statute of limitations.

The Rebuttal

In response to these allegations, the couple issued a joint statement, where they categorically denied all the accusations leveled against them. They asserted that the plaintiff had been threatening to sue them for three years, during which they have consistently denied the claims. They further highlighted that the story of the plaintiff has shifted multiple times over this period, raising questions about its credibility.

While the Los Angeles police detectives had launched an investigation into the sexual assault report, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office declined to file charges due to the statute of limitations. Now, with the lawsuit being filed under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, the couple is prepared to defend themselves in court. Emphasizing their innocence, T.I. and Tiny declared they would not succumb to what they described as extortionate demands and expressed their determination to prove their innocence in court.

Crime Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

