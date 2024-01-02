Music and Philanthropy Meet at the 7th Annual Maui Songwriters Festival

The 7th Annual Maui Songwriters Festival, a week-long celebration of music and philanthropy, is all set to commence on January 6, 2024, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The star-studded event, running until January 13, will be headlined by the renowned country band, Old Dominion. Organized with a noble cause, the festival intends to lend a helping hand to the Maui Wildfires relief efforts, channeling proceeds from ticket sales, a VIP Benefit on January 7, and a concluding auction event.

Music and Philanthropy Converge

The auction, a high-point of the festival, will feature two uniquely Hawaiian ʻukuleles and two autographed paintings of Maui singer-songwriters. The previous year saw these coveted items fetching $13,000 and $7,000 respectively, contributing to a total donation of $40,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui. This year, the stakes are high, and the expectations are even higher.

A Festival with a Cause

The festival will also host a series of performances at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, including three free community shows in the Alaloa Lounge. The lineup is as impressive as it is diverse, boasting of Nashville’s finest. Old Dominion, Chase Rice, Elle King, Drake Milligan, and several others are set to grace the stage, coupled with the talents of local Maui artists. A portion of the proceeds from these events will benefit various Maui recovery funds.

Supporting Maui Recovery

Among the beneficiaries are Jean-Michel Cousteau’s People to People Humanitarian Relief Fund, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, and again, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui. For those eager to be part of this unique blend of music and charity, tickets and further information can be accessed at the festival’s official website. A special promotion code for The Old Dominion Concert is also available, adding an extra incentive for country music fans.