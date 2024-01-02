en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Music and Philanthropy Meet at the 7th Annual Maui Songwriters Festival

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Music and Philanthropy Meet at the 7th Annual Maui Songwriters Festival

The 7th Annual Maui Songwriters Festival, a week-long celebration of music and philanthropy, is all set to commence on January 6, 2024, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The star-studded event, running until January 13, will be headlined by the renowned country band, Old Dominion. Organized with a noble cause, the festival intends to lend a helping hand to the Maui Wildfires relief efforts, channeling proceeds from ticket sales, a VIP Benefit on January 7, and a concluding auction event.

Music and Philanthropy Converge

The auction, a high-point of the festival, will feature two uniquely Hawaiian ʻukuleles and two autographed paintings of Maui singer-songwriters. The previous year saw these coveted items fetching $13,000 and $7,000 respectively, contributing to a total donation of $40,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui. This year, the stakes are high, and the expectations are even higher.

A Festival with a Cause

The festival will also host a series of performances at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, including three free community shows in the Alaloa Lounge. The lineup is as impressive as it is diverse, boasting of Nashville’s finest. Old Dominion, Chase Rice, Elle King, Drake Milligan, and several others are set to grace the stage, coupled with the talents of local Maui artists. A portion of the proceeds from these events will benefit various Maui recovery funds.

Supporting Maui Recovery

Among the beneficiaries are Jean-Michel Cousteau’s People to People Humanitarian Relief Fund, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, and again, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui. For those eager to be part of this unique blend of music and charity, tickets and further information can be accessed at the festival’s official website. A special promotion code for The Old Dominion Concert is also available, adding an extra incentive for country music fans.

0
Music United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Luke Combs to Ignite Beaver Stadium with his 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old' Tour

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Liam Gallagher and John Squire Unite For Joint Album; First Single Drops Soon

By BNN Correspondents

Shawn Mendes on Struggle with Perfection and Prioritizing Mental Health

By BNN Correspondents

Show at Barre Sets Stage for Expansion: From LA to Austin and Beyond

By BNN Correspondents

Jeremy Renner Discusses Overcoming Fear and Healing After Near-Fatal A ...
@Health · 23 mins
Jeremy Renner Discusses Overcoming Fear and Healing After Near-Fatal A ...
heart comment 0
Paul Weller and His Unending Mod Culture Passion; Russell Crowe Gears Up for ‘Nuremberg’

By BNN Correspondents

Paul Weller and His Unending Mod Culture Passion; Russell Crowe Gears Up for 'Nuremberg'
Billy Strings Honors NASCAR Legend with New Song ‘Richard Petty’ during New Year’s Eve Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Billy Strings Honors NASCAR Legend with New Song 'Richard Petty' during New Year's Eve Performance
Ice Spice: Celebrating a Year of Success and a Birthday to Remember

By BNN Correspondents

Ice Spice: Celebrating a Year of Success and a Birthday to Remember
Elton John & Brandi Carlile: A New Album in the Making

By BNN Correspondents

Elton John & Brandi Carlile: A New Album in the Making
Latest Headlines
World News
Kaizer Chiefs Wrap Up First Half of the Season, Prepare for AFCON Break
45 seconds
Kaizer Chiefs Wrap Up First Half of the Season, Prepare for AFCON Break
How Celebrities Welcomed 2024: A Glimpse into New Year's Eve Celebrations
47 seconds
How Celebrities Welcomed 2024: A Glimpse into New Year's Eve Celebrations
LA to Vote on Charter Amendments for Improved Governance
47 seconds
LA to Vote on Charter Amendments for Improved Governance
Strategic Roster Reshaping Across Major Sports Leagues
57 seconds
Strategic Roster Reshaping Across Major Sports Leagues
Nelson Chamisa's New Year Gesture: A Signal of Reconciliation?
1 min
Nelson Chamisa's New Year Gesture: A Signal of Reconciliation?
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
2 mins
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
2 mins
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
2 mins
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
3 mins
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app