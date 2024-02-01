Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gains Legal Victory in Stalking Case

Nikki Sixx, the renowned bassist for Motley Crue, recently celebrated a significant legal victory in a stalking case that has been causing distress for him and his family. Sixx shared on social media that he and his wife have been awarded legal fees in their ongoing battle against a stalker who targeted them and their four-year-old daughter. The couple is now awaiting sentencing for the accused, and have been granted a permanent restraining order against the stalker that stretches until 2028.

Mountains of Evidence

According to Sixx, there exists 'mountains of evidence' against the stalker, which includes instances of trespassing on private property and surveillance footage. The legal action taken is part of Sixx's broader fight against two individuals he categorizes as stalkers. He first broached these issues in November, painting a picture of a 'deranged woman from Tennessee' and 'another stalker from a different part of the country,' both of whom had been menacing and threatening his family. The severity of their actions led to the involvement of the FBI and subsequent legal action against both women.

Legal Wins and Sentencing

In his most recent update, Sixx clarified that this legal win was against the second stalker. The sentencing for the first stalker has been delayed due to weather conditions, but Sixx and his family are firmly advocating for a three-year jail sentence for her. Through these legal battles, Sixx emphasizes the necessity of holding such individuals accountable for their actions, particularly when the safety and peace of a family are in jeopardy.

Looking to the Future

Despite these legal troubles, Motley Crue is gearing up for a series of performances in 2024, kicking off in Atlantic City and participating in major festivals like Welcome to Rockville and Summerfest. The band has also been dropping hints about the release of new music in 2024, although they have yet to disclose specific details. Amidst the chaos of the stalking cases, the promise of upcoming gigs and new music offers a glimmer of excitement for Sixx and his fans.