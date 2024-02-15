Morgan Wallen to Open 'This Bar': A New Country Music Destination in Nashville

In the heart of Nashville, a new beacon for country music lovers is set to rise. Country music sensation Morgan Wallen has unveiled plans to launch a distinctive bar and live music venue, 'This Bar', by 2024. Located at 107 4th Avenue South, on the iconic Lower Broadway, this six-story establishment is more than just a bar—it's a homage to Wallen's Tennessee roots and a testament to his journey in the music industry. Inspired by his 2019 hit song of the same name, 'This Bar' will encompass a sprawling 30,000 square feet area, designed to immerse visitors in the essence of Wallen's musical and personal narrative.

A Tribute to Tennessee Roots

The venue is a celebration of Wallen's upbringing in Sneedville, Tennessee, and his meteoric rise in the country music scene. Each floor of 'This Bar' promises an exploration of Wallen's life, featuring photos and memorabilia from his childhood and career highlights. It's not just about the visuals; the bar will offer a sensory journey into southern culture with a menu that includes southern classics and cherished recipes from Wallen's mother. This culinary adventure is a collaboration between Wallen and Chef Tomasz Wosiak, ensuring that the 'Tennessee Kitchen' offers authentic flavors that resonate with Wallen's heritage.

A New Nashville Landmark

'This Bar' is designed to be a nexus for live music, good food, and community. With three live music stages, six bars, and an open-air rooftop, the venue promises to be a vibrant addition to Nashville's already bustling music scene. Wallen's partnership with TC Restaurant Group, a company known for creating artist-curated venues, guarantees that 'This Bar' will be a space where fans can experience the heart of country music. Beyond the music and food, the venue will feature exclusive Wallen merchandise and elements that allow fans to connect with the artist's journey on a deeper level.

A Place for Fans and Music Lovers

Wallen's vision for 'This Bar' extends beyond creating a physical space; it's about building a community where memories are made. The venue's design and offerings are a deliberate effort to bring a piece of East Tennessee to Music City and to create a place that resonates with fans and music lovers alike. As Wallen embarks on this new venture, he invites his fans to follow the journey of 'This Bar' on Instagram and the official website for updates. With its opening slated for sometime in 2024, 'This Bar' is poised to add a new chapter to the legacy of country stars who have left their mark on Lower Broadway.

In conclusion, Morgan Wallen's ambitious project, 'This Bar', is more than just a bar opening in Nashville; it's a celebration of his roots, his music, and his fans. By blending live music with a curated dining experience and a touch of personal history, Wallen is set to create a venue that not only pays tribute to his Tennessee upbringing but also offers a unique space for making new memories. As Nashville awaits the arrival of 'This Bar', the anticipation builds for what promises to be a new landmark in the city's vibrant music scene.