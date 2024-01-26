Morgan State University Choir to Perform at AFC Championship Game

The Morgan State University Choir is gearing up for a historic performance as they prepare to perform the Star Spangled Banner at the highly anticipated AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. The game, scheduled for a 3 P.M. kickoff, is set to take place at the M&T Stadium.

A Renowned Choir with a Rich History

Originating from the historically black college and university (HBCU), the Morgan State University Choir boasts a distinguished history of performances, both across the United States and globally. They have graced stages on every continent, with the exception of Antarctica, resonating with audiences through their powerful renditions.

Significant Performances and Accolades

Among their numerous significant performances, a standout event was their performance at Carnegie Hall under the direction of Robert Shaw. On this occasion, they performed alongside the renowned Jessye Norman and others, in a concert that marked the centennial of Marian Anderson's birth. The choir's 'Silver Anniversary' concert during the 1996-1997 season further solidified their status in the music world. This concert was broadcast across Maryland and earned three Emmy Awards for Maryland Public Television.

A Historic Moment for the Choir

This upcoming performance at the AFC Championship Game represents another historic moment for the choir. Their rendition of the Star Spangled Banner will not only kick off a significant game in the world of American football but also showcase their immense talent to a national audience. It is a testament to their global reputation and a reflection of the cultural significance of the Morgan State University Choir.