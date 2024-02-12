Molly Lewis Debuts ‘On the Lips’ at Valentine’s Day Concert: A Modern Homage to Timeless Melodies

Tomorrow night, the Troubadour will be home to an enchanting Valentine's Day performance by the lounge lizard enigma, Molly Lewis. This special event marks the debut of her album 'On the Lips', a dreamy tribute to classic mood music that transports listeners back to the era of Hollywood jazz clubs and Italian cinema soundtracks.

A Modern Homage to Timeless Melodies

The much-anticipated album, recorded with producer Thomas Brenneck, features a star-studded lineup of musicians across its ten tracks. These acclaimed artists include Nick Hakim, Rogę, Leland Whitty, Chester Hansen, Thee Sacred Souls, Marco Benevento, and Leon Michels. Molly's intoxicating compositions and wry stagecraft are poised to cement her place in the storied history of the Los Angeles lounge scene.

The Standout Track: 'Crushed Velvet'

One of the album's highlights, 'Crushed Velvet', showcases Molly's singular talent and features band members from Thee Sacred Souls. With its captivating melody and smoky vocals, this track encapsulates the essence of 'On the Lips' and offers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of Molly Lewis.

An Evening of Musical Delights

In addition to Molly's performance, tomorrow's event will also feature sets by Green House and ALIA. Music lovers can look forward to an evening of diverse sounds and exceptional talent at the iconic Troubadour venue. The show begins at 7 p.m. on February 14.

As Molly Lewis takes the stage to unveil her debut album, audiences will be treated to a dreamy journey through time, reimagining the magic of classic Hollywood jazz clubs and Italian cinema soundtracks. With her singular talent and the support of an impressive roster of musicians, Molly is set to etch her name in the annals of the Los Angeles lounge scene.

