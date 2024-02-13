Mk.gee's 'Two Star & the Dream Police' Tour: A Musical Journey Awaits

Mk.gee Embarks on Headlining Tour for New Album 'Two Star & the Dream Police'

Advertisment

Fresh from the release of his latest album, 'Two Star & the Dream Police', singer-songwriter Mk.gee, or Michael Gordon as he's known to friends, has announced an eagerly-anticipated headlining tour. The tour is set to kick off in May, with stops in major cities across the US and Canada.

A Musical Journey through Time

Mk.gee's new album, a delightful blend of '80s pop influences and modern sounds, has already garnered widespread acclaim. With contributions from frequent collaborator Dijon, 'Two Star & the Dream Police' is a testament to Mk.gee's unique style, which draws inspiration from artists such as Sade, Phil Collins, and Bon Iver, the latter of whom he has toured with in the past.

Advertisment

The Tour: Coast to Coast and Beyond

Starting in May, Mk.gee will be taking his new album on the road, with shows scheduled in Seattle, Denver, Austin, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Toronto, and New York City, among others. The NYC show, set to take place on May 17 at the iconic Irving Plaza, is already generating considerable buzz.

For those unable to catch Mk.gee stateside, fear not – the tour will also make stops in London, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Durham, Philadelphia, and Cambridge.

Advertisment

Experience the Magic of a Live Mk.gee Show

If you've never had the pleasure of attending a Mk.gee concert, you're in for a treat. His live shows are a celebration of music, artistry, and human connection. From the carefully curated setlist to the exclusive merchandise, every aspect of a Mk.gee concert is designed to create an unforgettable experience for fans.

As we eagerly await the start of Mk.gee's 'Two Star & the Dream Police' tour, one thing is clear: this is a journey not to be missed. So mark your calendars, book your tickets, and get ready to be swept away by the magic of Mk.gee's music.

Advertisment

Note: This article was published on 2024-02-13.

In the world of music, few artists manage to blend nostalgia and innovation as seamlessly as Mk.gee. His latest album, 'Two Star & the Dream Police', is a testament to his ability to create music that resonates with listeners across generations. And now, with the announcement of his headlining tour, fans have the opportunity to experience Mk.gee's magic firsthand.

From coast to coast and beyond, Mk.gee's 'Two Star & the Dream Police' tour promises to be an unforgettable journey through the past, present, and future of music. As we count down the days to the tour's kickoff, one thing is certain: Mk.gee's star is only just beginning to rise.