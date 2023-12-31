Miyeon of (G)I-DLE Faces Backlash over Live Performance, Draws Global Support

At the 2023 MBC Drama Awards, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, performed ‘Painted On The Moonlight,’ an original soundtrack from the drama ‘My Dearest.’ This live performance, however, sparked criticism, with some viewers branding it underwhelming and questioning her vocal prowess. Online communities, notably theqoo, buzzed with posts evaluating Miyeon’s vocal skills, garnering hundreds to thousands of comments.

Miyeon’s Apology and the Ensuing Backlash

Following the performance, videos were briefly taken down from NAVER TV and YouTube, a move many attributed to the influx of negative feedback from Korea. In response to the criticism, Miyeon took to Instagram to apologize for her perceived off-pitch performance and pledged to work harder. The apology, however, drew mixed reactions from netizens. Some found it insincere, taking issue with her use of emojis, while others expressed disappointment in her vocal abilities, questioning her status as a singer.

Wave of Support from K-Pop Fans

Despite the backlash, the incident sparked a wave of support from K-Pop fans worldwide. They flooded her Instagram and performance video with positive messages, lauding her for singing live and acknowledging the pressures of live performances. The performance videos have since been reinstated on NAVER TV and YouTube, further fueling global conversations on the expectations and pressures faced by K-Pop idols in the limelight.