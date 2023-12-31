en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Miyeon of (G)I-DLE Faces Backlash over Live Performance, Draws Global Support

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:56 am EST
Miyeon of (G)I-DLE Faces Backlash over Live Performance, Draws Global Support

At the 2023 MBC Drama Awards, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, performed ‘Painted On The Moonlight,’ an original soundtrack from the drama ‘My Dearest.’ This live performance, however, sparked criticism, with some viewers branding it underwhelming and questioning her vocal prowess. Online communities, notably theqoo, buzzed with posts evaluating Miyeon’s vocal skills, garnering hundreds to thousands of comments.

Miyeon’s Apology and the Ensuing Backlash

Following the performance, videos were briefly taken down from NAVER TV and YouTube, a move many attributed to the influx of negative feedback from Korea. In response to the criticism, Miyeon took to Instagram to apologize for her perceived off-pitch performance and pledged to work harder. The apology, however, drew mixed reactions from netizens. Some found it insincere, taking issue with her use of emojis, while others expressed disappointment in her vocal abilities, questioning her status as a singer.

Wave of Support from K-Pop Fans

Despite the backlash, the incident sparked a wave of support from K-Pop fans worldwide. They flooded her Instagram and performance video with positive messages, lauding her for singing live and acknowledging the pressures of live performances. The performance videos have since been reinstated on NAVER TV and YouTube, further fueling global conversations on the expectations and pressures faced by K-Pop idols in the limelight.

0
Music South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

TJ Hays Mesmerizes Audience at RATATA FIESTA 1.0 in Delta State, Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mumbai's 2024 Cultural Calendar: A Melange of Art, Music, and Community Events

By BNN Correspondents

'Bambika' Invites Fans to Vote for their Favorite Gospel Song of the Year

By BNN Correspondents

South African Talents Making Waves on the Global Entertainment Stage

By Israel Ojoko

Jennifer Lopez Teases New Single 'Can't Get Enough', Set for January R ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 hour
Jennifer Lopez Teases New Single 'Can't Get Enough', Set for January R ...
heart comment 0
Kesha Celebrates ‘Gag Order’ Success with Bold Instagram Post; Waves Goodbye to Kemosabe Records

By BNN Correspondents

Kesha Celebrates 'Gag Order' Success with Bold Instagram Post; Waves Goodbye to Kemosabe Records
Yulia Chicherina’s Harmonic Performance for Military Amidst Political Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Yulia Chicherina's Harmonic Performance for Military Amidst Political Controversy
Middle East’s Cultural Transformation Amidst Political Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Middle East's Cultural Transformation Amidst Political Tensions
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
2 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
3 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
5 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
5 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
6 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
6 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
7 mins
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
7 mins
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
18 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
37 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app