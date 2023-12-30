Mixed Weather Outlook for New Year’s Festivals: Sunshine in Gisborne and Wanaka, Heavy Rain Hits West Coast

As festival-goers flock to Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne and Rhythm and Alps in the Cadrona Valley near Wanaka, meteorologists forecast favorable weather conditions, a stark contrast to the heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail anticipated on the West Coast of New Zealand. Despite some overnight rain, Oscar Shiviti from MetService predicts clear skies for the music festivals. But for those on the West Coast, particularly the Westland ranges south of Otira, the future looks rather damp.

Unpredictable Weather Challenges Outdoor Festivities

While music and sports enthusiasts prepare for their respective events, the unpredictable weather has already claimed two victims. The Love Your Ways Music Festival in Auckland was called off due to safety concerns. In addition, a T20 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan was abandoned. The Mountain Safety Council, with Chief Executive Mike Daisley at the helm, advises those planning outdoor activities to prepare for the worst, with rain gear at hand, and a cautious approach near rivers.

Weather Warning and Cancellations Mar Holiday Celebrations

The El Niño weather pattern has stirred up heavy rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the South Island’s West Coast. The intense rain led to the cancellation of the Love Your Ways Music Festival in Auckland and the T20 cricket match in Mount Maunganui. MetService has issued heavy rain warnings and watches across various parts of the country, with localised surface flooding a possibility.

A Wet End to 2023 but a Brighter Start to 2024

As New Zealand counts down the final hours of 2023 amid showers, MetService offers a glimmer of hope for a drier start to 2024. While another band of rain is expected to move across the country on Sunday, potentially affecting New Year’s celebrations, meteorologists predict a more stable weather pattern in the days to follow. Despite the current downpour, those heading out to New Year’s festivals can look forward to sunnier days ahead.