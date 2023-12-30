en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Mixed Weather Outlook for New Year’s Festivals: Sunshine in Gisborne and Wanaka, Heavy Rain Hits West Coast

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:31 am EST
Mixed Weather Outlook for New Year’s Festivals: Sunshine in Gisborne and Wanaka, Heavy Rain Hits West Coast

As festival-goers flock to Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne and Rhythm and Alps in the Cadrona Valley near Wanaka, meteorologists forecast favorable weather conditions, a stark contrast to the heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail anticipated on the West Coast of New Zealand. Despite some overnight rain, Oscar Shiviti from MetService predicts clear skies for the music festivals. But for those on the West Coast, particularly the Westland ranges south of Otira, the future looks rather damp.

Unpredictable Weather Challenges Outdoor Festivities

While music and sports enthusiasts prepare for their respective events, the unpredictable weather has already claimed two victims. The Love Your Ways Music Festival in Auckland was called off due to safety concerns. In addition, a T20 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan was abandoned. The Mountain Safety Council, with Chief Executive Mike Daisley at the helm, advises those planning outdoor activities to prepare for the worst, with rain gear at hand, and a cautious approach near rivers.

Weather Warning and Cancellations Mar Holiday Celebrations

The El Niño weather pattern has stirred up heavy rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the South Island’s West Coast. The intense rain led to the cancellation of the Love Your Ways Music Festival in Auckland and the T20 cricket match in Mount Maunganui. MetService has issued heavy rain warnings and watches across various parts of the country, with localised surface flooding a possibility.

A Wet End to 2023 but a Brighter Start to 2024

As New Zealand counts down the final hours of 2023 amid showers, MetService offers a glimmer of hope for a drier start to 2024. While another band of rain is expected to move across the country on Sunday, potentially affecting New Year’s celebrations, meteorologists predict a more stable weather pattern in the days to follow. Despite the current downpour, those heading out to New Year’s festivals can look forward to sunnier days ahead.

0
Music New Zealand Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Singathon Breaks Guinness World Record

By Ebenezer Mensah

Flytime Fest 2023: A Celebration of Afrobeats and Its Rising Global Influence

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ancient Temple Echoes with Melodies of the New Year: A Unique Celebration in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BTS's V Celebrates Milestone Birthday Amidst Military Service: A Year in Review

By BNN Correspondents

Witness Safety Concerns Surface in Tupac Shakur's Murder Case ...
@Crime · 2 hours
Witness Safety Concerns Surface in Tupac Shakur's Murder Case ...
heart comment 0
The Beatles and Taylor Swift Revisit Past Works in 2023: A Trend or a Betrayal?

By BNN Correspondents

The Beatles and Taylor Swift Revisit Past Works in 2023: A Trend or a Betrayal?
Rita Ora on Friendship with Jonathan Ross and New Filmmaking Venture

By BNN Correspondents

Rita Ora on Friendship with Jonathan Ross and New Filmmaking Venture
Sunny Neji: The Intersection of Fatherhood and Music

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Sunny Neji: The Intersection of Fatherhood and Music
Madonna’s Boston Shows to Proceed as Planned Despite Misinformation

By BNN Correspondents

Madonna's Boston Shows to Proceed as Planned Despite Misinformation
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda: Embracing Youth Involvement in Political Leadership
56 seconds
Uganda: Embracing Youth Involvement in Political Leadership
Maldives Launches Nationwide Mosquito Control Campaign 'Madhirin Rakkaa'
2 mins
Maldives Launches Nationwide Mosquito Control Campaign 'Madhirin Rakkaa'
Manchester United Aims for High Note Finish in Final 2023 Clash Against Nottingham Forest
2 mins
Manchester United Aims for High Note Finish in Final 2023 Clash Against Nottingham Forest
2024: The Year of Elections - A Global Tipping Point
2 mins
2024: The Year of Elections - A Global Tipping Point
Security Investments Paramount for Economic Stability: Walugembe's Take and China's Global Role
3 mins
Security Investments Paramount for Economic Stability: Walugembe's Take and China's Global Role
Uganda's Electoral Commission in Crisis: A Call for Administrative Action
5 mins
Uganda's Electoral Commission in Crisis: A Call for Administrative Action
Emmanuel Dombo Criticizes Opposition MPs: Allegations of Hypocrisy and Political Tensions
5 mins
Emmanuel Dombo Criticizes Opposition MPs: Allegations of Hypocrisy and Political Tensions
Government of India Unveils Official 2024 Calendar: A Chronicle of Achievements
5 mins
Government of India Unveils Official 2024 Calendar: A Chronicle of Achievements
MSseggona's Call for Unity Echoes Amidst Global Political Unrest
6 mins
MSseggona's Call for Unity Echoes Amidst Global Political Unrest
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
29 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app