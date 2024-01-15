Mirror to Resume Concerts with Heightened Safety Measures

Following a tragic accident that left two of their dancers injured, one critically, Hong Kong boy band Mirror is ready to retake the stage, resuming their concert series with an emphasis on safety. In collaboration with their management company, MakerVille, and the venue provider, Asia-World Expo, they have engaged independent engineering consultants to ensure the stringent compliance with industrial safety requirements and government regulations.

Resuming Concerts with Heightened Safety

As part of these safety measures, all mechanical equipment and installations will undergo rigorous inspection by a qualified engineer before each of the 16 sold-out performances, scheduled from January 15 to February 3. The accident, which occurred in July 2022, led to a government investigation and the temporary implementation of safety measures. Additionally, it inspired a proposal for independent safety inspections at government venues, although this raised concerns regarding potential financial burdens for smaller productions.

Accountability and Repercussions

Music Nation Productions, the company that rented the Coliseum for the previous concert, faced serious repercussions following the incident. They have been banned from renting government venues until all investigations are complete. As an added safeguard, a new classification system for the safety risk of performances has been introduced. Technical guidelines for stage engineering are also in the works, ensuring that such tragic incidents do not occur in the future.

Looking Forward with Optimism

Fans, such as Stephanie, are eagerly anticipating the upcoming concerts, choosing to focus on the band’s performance rather than the elaborate stage mechanics. The return of Mirror signifies more than just a comeback; it is a testament to their resilience and commitment to their craft and their fans, proving that they can rise above adversity and prevail.