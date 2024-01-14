en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Jamaica

Minister Keisha Salmon Debuts First Song: A Musical Reflection of Her Journey

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Minister Keisha Salmon Debuts First Song: A Musical Reflection of Her Journey

Keisha Salmon, a respected ordained minister and leader of the New York City-based Ministry of God’s Love Inc, has made her musical debut with the release of her first song, ‘Thank You Father.’ The song serves as a poignant reflection of Salmon’s tumultuous past, marked by trials and tribulations as a troubled youth in Norwood, Montego Bay, Jamaica. The narrative depicted in the song revolves around her past involvements in gambling, physical abuse, and other hardships that she endured.

From Pit To The Palace

Salmon’s foray into music comes on the heels of her autobiography, ‘From Pit To The Palace’. In this deeply personal account, she chronicles her journey from a path of waywardness to finding purpose, redemption, and comfort in faith. The book mirrors the themes present in her song and serves as a beacon of hope for individuals who have walked a similar path. It underlines the potential for redemption and the palpable reality of God’s presence in their lives.

A Noteworthy Collaboration

The single, ‘Thank You Father’, was produced by Andre “Dretegs” Hawthorne, a notable figure in New York City music circles. Hawthorne, famed for his work with roots-reggae and gospel artists, has lent his expertise to this project, amplifying the power of Salmon’s story through music. The song encapsulates Salmon’s life experiences and her transformative journey towards faith and ministry.

Resilience and Transformation

The narratives embedded in both Salmon’s song and book are testament to her resilience in the face of adversity, and the transformative power of belief. By sharing her story through multiple mediums, Salmon hopes to inspire those who have confronted similar adversities, offering them a message of hope and a testament to the enduring strength of the human spirit.

0
Jamaica Music United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Jamaica

See more
34 mins ago
Kingston Murder: Navado Roberts Charged in Killing of Nursing Student
In the early hours of a chilly January morning, a young nursing student named Kimberly Jones walked down the streets of Kingston, unaware that her life was about to be abruptly and tragically cut short. Suddenly, 34-year-old Navado Roberts, known in the underbelly of Kingston as ‘Bees’, along with an unidentified accomplice, ambushed the unsuspecting
Kingston Murder: Navado Roberts Charged in Killing of Nursing Student
Integrity Commission Responds to Concerns of Power Overreach
4 hours ago
Integrity Commission Responds to Concerns of Power Overreach
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
8 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
JCF's Operation Streamline: Unpaid Tickets Could Lead to Arrest
4 hours ago
JCF's Operation Streamline: Unpaid Tickets Could Lead to Arrest
Two Arrested in Clarendon for Possession of Imitation Firearms
4 hours ago
Two Arrested in Clarendon for Possession of Imitation Firearms
Flames of Misfortune: Fire Devastates Whitfield Town, Kingston
4 hours ago
Flames of Misfortune: Fire Devastates Whitfield Town, Kingston
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
15 seconds
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
19 seconds
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
38 seconds
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
56 seconds
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
1 min
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
1 min
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
1 min
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
2 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
2 mins
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app