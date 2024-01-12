en English
Business

Millions of Music Tracks Go Unstreamed: An Unheard Symphony of the Music Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Millions of Music Tracks Go Unstreamed: An Unheard Symphony of the Music Industry

The music industry finds itself in the throes of an unusual predicament. As revealed in Luminate’s 2023 year-end report, out of 184 million tracks with International Standard Recording Codes (ISRCs), a staggering 60% didn’t garner enough streams to pay for a cup of coffee. More alarming is the fact that 25%, or 45.6 million tracks, went entirely unplayed. This glut of unnoticed tracks has unmasked the challenges streaming services face in promoting the sea of music they host.

The Democratization of Music Consumption

Streaming platforms have revolutionized the way we consume music. They have democratized access, enabling an explosion in the number of tracks released. However, this democratization hasn’t guaranteed an audience for every track. Lists of suggested music and algorithm-driven tools on platforms like Spotify are attempts to introduce listeners to new music. Yet, they barely scratch the surface of the avalanche of new releases.

The Financial Implications

The financial implications of maintaining such a vast library of music that yields little economic value are significant. These costs are inevitably passed on to the consumer and the artists, creating a financial strain that the industry can ill afford to ignore.

Seeking Solutions

The industry is actively considering solutions to address this disconnect between supply and demand. One of the proposed solutions is a new royalty calculation model that includes a minimum streaming threshold. These measures aim to ensure that the proliferation of music does not dilute its value, protecting both artists and consumers.

Business Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

