Miley Cyrus’s Alleged Stalker Arrested Again Amidst Career High

In a recent unsettling development, pop icon Miley Cyrus continues to be subjected to a string of incidents involving an alleged stalker, culminating in an arrest. The individual in question, 52-year-old Alexander Karddalian, was detained after he appeared at Cyrus’s Los Angeles residence, bearing a stuffed toy. The arrest comes five months following the enforcement of a restraining order against Karddalian.

Pattern of Obsession

The obsession of Karddalian towards Cyrus is not a recent occurrence. The pattern dates back to 2018, with Karddalian’s actions demonstrating an unhealthy fixation on the singer. His actions escalated to the point of sending sexually explicit letters, leading to his initial arrest in December 2022. Following his release from San Quentin State Prison in August 2023, Karddalian promptly returned to Cyrus’s property, resulting in the imposition of the restraining order.

Violation of Court Order

Despite the court’s directive, Karddalian was undeterred. He once again attempted to visit Cyrus, leading to his recent arrest. The violation of the restraining order has amplified Cyrus’s safety concerns for herself and her loved ones, including her mother and boyfriend.

Undeterred by Distractions

Amidst this unsavory saga, Cyrus’s career remains undeterred. Her song ‘Flowers’ has recently caused a stir in the music industry, breaking records on the Adult Contemporary Chart and earning multiple Grammy nominations. The incident with Karddalian, while disturbing, has not overshadowed Cyrus’s professional achievements.