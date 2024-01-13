en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Miley Cyrus’s Alleged Stalker Arrested Again Amidst Career High

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Miley Cyrus’s Alleged Stalker Arrested Again Amidst Career High

In a recent unsettling development, pop icon Miley Cyrus continues to be subjected to a string of incidents involving an alleged stalker, culminating in an arrest. The individual in question, 52-year-old Alexander Karddalian, was detained after he appeared at Cyrus’s Los Angeles residence, bearing a stuffed toy. The arrest comes five months following the enforcement of a restraining order against Karddalian.

Pattern of Obsession

The obsession of Karddalian towards Cyrus is not a recent occurrence. The pattern dates back to 2018, with Karddalian’s actions demonstrating an unhealthy fixation on the singer. His actions escalated to the point of sending sexually explicit letters, leading to his initial arrest in December 2022. Following his release from San Quentin State Prison in August 2023, Karddalian promptly returned to Cyrus’s property, resulting in the imposition of the restraining order.

Violation of Court Order

Despite the court’s directive, Karddalian was undeterred. He once again attempted to visit Cyrus, leading to his recent arrest. The violation of the restraining order has amplified Cyrus’s safety concerns for herself and her loved ones, including her mother and boyfriend.

Undeterred by Distractions

Amidst this unsavory saga, Cyrus’s career remains undeterred. Her song ‘Flowers’ has recently caused a stir in the music industry, breaking records on the Adult Contemporary Chart and earning multiple Grammy nominations. The incident with Karddalian, while disturbing, has not overshadowed Cyrus’s professional achievements.

0
Crime Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
54 seconds ago
Wrongly Convicted Man Louis Wright Exonerated After 35 Years, Awarded $1.75 Million
In a striking turn of events, a Michigan man, Louis Wright, wrongfully convicted for a crime committed in 1988, has finally tasted freedom after 35 years. The 65-year-old man was erroneously identified as the culprit in a sexual assault case involving an 11-year-old girl. His conviction, in Albion, Michigan, was built on a no-contest plea,
Wrongly Convicted Man Louis Wright Exonerated After 35 Years, Awarded $1.75 Million
Unraveling the Mystery: Death and Robbery in Melbourne's East
6 mins ago
Unraveling the Mystery: Death and Robbery in Melbourne's East
Mariska Hargitay Shares Personal Sexual Assault Experience, Inspires Advocacy
8 mins ago
Mariska Hargitay Shares Personal Sexual Assault Experience, Inspires Advocacy
AP Debunks Social Media Conspiracy Theories: Chabad Tunnel and Capitol Riot Claims
2 mins ago
AP Debunks Social Media Conspiracy Theories: Chabad Tunnel and Capitol Riot Claims
Former Kenyan Minister Stephen Tarus Arrested in Uganda on Gold Smuggling Charges
5 mins ago
Former Kenyan Minister Stephen Tarus Arrested in Uganda on Gold Smuggling Charges
One-Year-Old Girl Tragically Killed in Car Accident in Sydney's West
5 mins ago
One-Year-Old Girl Tragically Killed in Car Accident in Sydney's West
Latest Headlines
World News
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
10 seconds
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
12 seconds
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE Amid Political Tensions, Community Continues to Inspire
34 seconds
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE Amid Political Tensions, Community Continues to Inspire
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
2 mins
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
Federal Scientists Recommend Reclassification of Marijuana from Most Restrictive Drug Category
2 mins
Federal Scientists Recommend Reclassification of Marijuana from Most Restrictive Drug Category
Actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Dive Into Cold Water Therapy
3 mins
Actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Dive Into Cold Water Therapy
Unveiling the Trend of Early Puberty in Girls: Implications and Causes
3 mins
Unveiling the Trend of Early Puberty in Girls: Implications and Causes
The Changed Abortion Dynamics: A Political Dilemma for GOP Members
3 mins
The Changed Abortion Dynamics: A Political Dilemma for GOP Members
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
3 mins
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app