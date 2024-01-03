Michael Magz Reveals Truth About Feud with Holy Ten

In an explosive revelation on the Ollah 7 Podcast, Michael Magz, a former artist of Samanyanga Records, deconstructed his controversial exit from the label and his tumultuous relationship with its founder, Holy Ten. Contrary to the rife speculation suggesting his dismissal, Magz asserted his voluntary resignation from the record label.

From Collaboration to Confrontation

The genesis of their association, as explained by Magz, began in early 2020 when he sought to collaborate with Holy Ten. However, their intended collaboration went awry due to communication glitches and a feature fee of US$20. Notwithstanding the initial hiccup, Holy Ten extended a three-month contract to Magz for joining Samanyanga Records, which he accepted, primarily driven by fiscal needs. The contract fetched him a monthly remuneration of US$60.

The Unraveling of the Relationship

Despite an encouraging start, the relationship between Magz and Holy Ten soon soured. Although the duo managed to resolve their differences initially, Magz’s portrayal of Holy Ten as a controversy monger, known for his provocative online statements, hinted at the brewing tension.

The animosity between them reached its pinnacle when Holy Ten released a diss track titled ‘We Don’t Do That’, taking a dig at Magz. Not one to back down, Magz retaliated by releasing a verse in the Gore Remix and culminated his ties with Holy Ten by severing all social media connections.

Erasure and Existence

In a turn of events, Holy Ten erased Magz’s name from their collective and solo works, a move that Magz rebuffed by stating that the removal of his name would not wipe out his vocals from their collaborations. In the ongoing feud, both artists have released diss tracks against each other, further fuelling the fire.