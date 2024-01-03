en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Interviews

Michael Magz Reveals Truth About Feud with Holy Ten

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:00 pm EST
Michael Magz Reveals Truth About Feud with Holy Ten

In an explosive revelation on the Ollah 7 Podcast, Michael Magz, a former artist of Samanyanga Records, deconstructed his controversial exit from the label and his tumultuous relationship with its founder, Holy Ten. Contrary to the rife speculation suggesting his dismissal, Magz asserted his voluntary resignation from the record label.

From Collaboration to Confrontation

The genesis of their association, as explained by Magz, began in early 2020 when he sought to collaborate with Holy Ten. However, their intended collaboration went awry due to communication glitches and a feature fee of US$20. Notwithstanding the initial hiccup, Holy Ten extended a three-month contract to Magz for joining Samanyanga Records, which he accepted, primarily driven by fiscal needs. The contract fetched him a monthly remuneration of US$60.

The Unraveling of the Relationship

Despite an encouraging start, the relationship between Magz and Holy Ten soon soured. Although the duo managed to resolve their differences initially, Magz’s portrayal of Holy Ten as a controversy monger, known for his provocative online statements, hinted at the brewing tension.

The animosity between them reached its pinnacle when Holy Ten released a diss track titled ‘We Don’t Do That’, taking a dig at Magz. Not one to back down, Magz retaliated by releasing a verse in the Gore Remix and culminated his ties with Holy Ten by severing all social media connections.

Erasure and Existence

In a turn of events, Holy Ten erased Magz’s name from their collective and solo works, a move that Magz rebuffed by stating that the removal of his name would not wipe out his vocals from their collaborations. In the ongoing feud, both artists have released diss tracks against each other, further fuelling the fire.

0
Interviews Music Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Interviews

See more
51 mins ago
Max Verstappen Downplays Rivalry with Perez, Praises Norris and Piastri, and Looks Forward to 2024 Season
In an intriguing turn of events, Max Verstappen, the three-time Formula 1 champion, offered candid insight into his relationship with teammate Sergio Perez during a recent interview with Auto Motor Sport. The interaction comes amid a perceived competition between the two drivers, which, according to Verstappen, is not as intense as it appears to be.
Max Verstappen Downplays Rivalry with Perez, Praises Norris and Piastri, and Looks Forward to 2024 Season
Giorgos Kapotzidis: Personal Revelations and Advocacy for LGBTQ+ Rights in Greece
5 hours ago
Giorgos Kapotzidis: Personal Revelations and Advocacy for LGBTQ+ Rights in Greece
Lashana Lynch on Balancing Ambition with Self-Care: A Candid Glimpse into the Actress's Life
5 hours ago
Lashana Lynch on Balancing Ambition with Self-Care: A Candid Glimpse into the Actress's Life
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
1 hour ago
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
McKenzie Mitchell Opens Up About WWE Journey and Future Goals
3 hours ago
McKenzie Mitchell Opens Up About WWE Journey and Future Goals
Mastering the Art of Recruitment: The Power of Effective Interview Questions
3 hours ago
Mastering the Art of Recruitment: The Power of Effective Interview Questions
Latest Headlines
World News
Walking into 2024: The Resolution for a Healthier Heart
1 min
Walking into 2024: The Resolution for a Healthier Heart
Fulham Captain Cairney Eyes Scotland Squad for Euros
1 min
Fulham Captain Cairney Eyes Scotland Squad for Euros
Gateway Pundit: The Challenges of Combating Disinformation in the Digital Age
1 min
Gateway Pundit: The Challenges of Combating Disinformation in the Digital Age
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
2 mins
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
2 mins
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
3 mins
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
3 mins
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
3 mins
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
31 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
43 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app