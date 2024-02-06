Michael Franti & Spearhead Set to Ignite Stages with Togetherness Tour

Acclaimed musical ensemble, Michael Franti & Spearhead, are gearing up for their upcoming Togetherness Tour spanning various locales across the United States. The tour, named after their latest album Big Big Love, is set to commence with a performance at the illustrious McGrath Amphitheatre on June 3rd, 2024.

Unveiling the Togetherness Tour

The Togetherness Tour 2024 is a musical journey that encapsulates the spirit of unity and connection, a theme mirrored in the group's recent album. The announcement has resonated with fans across North America, building anticipation for over 60 performances scheduled throughout the summer. The tour's grand kick-off is set for April 6th in Fort Lauderdale at the renowned Tortuga Festival.

Big Big Love: A Testament to Unity

Big Big Love, the latest album from Michael Franti & Spearhead, comprises 17 invigorating tracks, all of which were co-penned by Michael Franti himself. The album has garnered applause from American Songwriter and has carved a niche for its refreshing songs emphasizing oneness among people. This central theme reverberates throughout the upcoming tour, promising an immersive experience for attendees.

Tickets and More

For those eager to be a part of this musical odyssey, tickets will be available for purchase starting 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 9th. In addition, fans also stand a chance to win tickets to the show, adding an extra layer of excitement to the anticipation of the Togetherness Tour.