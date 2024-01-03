Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Thanks Fans for Support Following Father’s Death

Lars Ulrich, the drummer and co-founder of the globally renowned metal band Metallica, has openly expressed his profound gratitude to the band’s dedicated fanbase for their unwavering support during his time of personal loss. Following the passing of his father, Torben Ulrich, aged 95, Lars was deeply moved by the sheer magnitude of condolences, stories, and heartfelt messages shared by fans that underscored his father’s far-reaching influence on people’s lives.

A Wave of Emotion

The period since his father’s demise has been described by Lars as surreal, a time marked by grief yet softened by the overwhelming love and support from fans worldwide. The Metallica drummer took to Instagram on December 20th to announce the sad news of his father’s passing, where he also took the opportunity to express his deep love and appreciation for his father’s life.

A Tribute to Torben Ulrich

It is important to note that Torben Ulrich was more than just a parent to Lars; he was also a significant figure within the Metallica community. Known as Metallica’s most ardent fan and staunchest critic, Torben’s contribution to the band’s journey was invaluable. This was most evident in the band’s documentary, ‘Some Kind Of Monster,’ where he famously gave his candid opinion on a new song.

Unified in Grief

As New Year’s Eve approached, Lars once again turned to social media to thank his fans for their heartfelt messages. This act of acknowledgment not only served as a sincere thank you but also highlighted the strong emotional bond between the Metallica fraternity and its members. It is clear that the love and support from fans have played a crucial role in helping Lars and his family navigate through this challenging period, cementing the deep appreciation Lars holds for them during his personal loss.