Memorial Plaque Unveiled for Peter, a 70-Year Veteran of West Somerset Brass Band

In a touching tribute to a man who dedicated seven decades of his life to music, a memorial plaque was unveiled at St Decuman’s Church in Watchet, Somerset, UK. This token of remembrance honors Peter, a longtime member of the West Somerset Brass Band and a pillar of the local community.

Legacy of a Bandsman

The plaque, positioned beneath a blossoming cherry tree, commemorates Peter’s 70-year tenure in the brass band. Beyond his prowess as a musician, Peter held multiple roles including secretary, chairman, music librarian, and deputy conductor. His legacy, however, transcends these titles. Peter was a mentor and a guiding light to many young musicians, fostering their growth in a learner group and shaping their musical journeys.

A Community United in Remembrance

The ceremony was attended by Peter’s widow, Jean, and son, Robert. The West Somerset Brass Band, together with the Watchet and Saint Renan Twinning Society, commissioned the tribute. Peter had served as the society’s chairman for over two decades, championing cultural exchange and unity. In a heartfelt gesture, the band performed two of Peter’s favorite hymns during the unveiling ceremony. ‘Over the Rainbow,’ a song chosen by his family, echoed in the background, adding a poignant touch to the occasion.

Continuing the Legacy

Jodie Watson, the band’s chairman, expressed gratitude for Peter’s significant contributions and mentorship. The band plans to visit St. Renan, Brittany, in August – a trip that continues the legacy of cultural exchange Peter passionately championed. As the notes of music continue to reverberate, the memory of Peter, a stalwart of the West Somerset Brass Band, will continue to inspire future generations of musicians.