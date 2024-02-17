Melissa Errico's 'Sondheim In The City': A New York Love Letter Through Song

On a crisp evening in the heart of New York City, the lights of Birdland Jazz Club glimmer with an anticipation that mirrors the bustling streets outside. Inside, Melissa Errico, a Tony Award®-nominated talent whose career has intertwined with the legendary Stephen Sondheim, takes the stage. This moment marks the debut of her latest creative endeavor, 'Sondheim In The City', released by Concord Theatricals Recordings. An album that not only pays homage to Sondheim's lyrical genius but also encapsulates the spirit of New York through his eyes. With Errico's current residency titled 'A Manhattan Valentine', and a special vinyl release celebration concert at 54 Below on the horizon, the city's musical and theatrical landscape buzzes with excitement.

Advertisment

The Album: A New York Narrative Through Sondheim's Verse

Errico's 'Sondheim In The City' is a carefully curated collection that showcases the multi-faceted stories of New York City, as seen through the lens of Sondheim's poetic vision. The album breathes life into classics from shows like Company and Follies, alongside lesser-known gems, all dedicated to the city that never sleeps. One of the album's highlights, Errico's rendition of 'Good Thing Going' from Merrily We Roll Along, is complemented by a captivating short film that further immerses listeners in the narrative. Errico's approach to Sondheim's music, with a jazz-inflected presentation, underscores her warmth and maturity as a lyric interpreter, offering listeners a fresh perspective on familiar tunes.

A Residency and Concert: Celebrating Sondheim in Style

Advertisment

Melissa Errico's Birdland Jazz residency, 'A Manhattan Valentine', is more than just a series of performances; it's an intimate journey through Sondheim's New York, with Errico as the guide. The residency features songs from the new album, as well as classics by other notable composers, fostering a connection with the audience that goes beyond the music. The anticipation for the vinyl release of 'Sondheim In The City' is palpable, with a special celebration concert scheduled at 54 Below in May. This event is not just a launch; it's a tribute to Sondheim's enduring legacy and his influence on Errico's illustrious career.

A Bond Beyond the Stage: Errico's Connection with Sondheim

Melissa Errico's relationship with Stephen Sondheim transcends the footlights; it's a profound connection built on mutual respect and artistic collaboration. Having starred in several of Sondheim's productions, Errico has become not only a vessel for his works but also a friend and collaborator. Her latest album, 'Sondheim In The City', serves as a testament to their bond and Errico's deep understanding of Sondheim's vision. Through this project, Errico aims to reignite the essence of Manhattan, conveying the city's capacity for change and resilience through the timeless melodies and narratives of Sondheim's songs.

In the landscape of musical theater and beyond, Melissa Errico's 'Sondheim In The City' emerges as a beacon of artistic expression and a celebration of New York's enduring charm. Through her performances at Birdland Jazz and the upcoming concert at 54 Below, Errico invites us to experience the city anew, guided by the poetic genius of Stephen Sondheim. As the curtain falls on each performance, the spirit of New York - with all its complexities, triumphs, and tribulations - lingers in the air, a reminder of the transformative power of music and storytelling.