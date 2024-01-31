Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, Beach Boys Co-Founder's Wife and Manager, Passes Away at 77

Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, the wife and manager of Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, has passed away at the age of 77. The sudden demise occurred at their Beverly Hills, California home, as announced by Brian Wilson on his website.

The Savior of Brian Wilson's Life

Described by Brian Wilson as his 'savior,' Melinda Wilson played a significant role in stabilizing Brian's life, which was marked by mental health and substance abuse problems. She provided 'emotional security' and was instrumental in his career and family life. A Colorado native, Melinda was once a model and car sales representative.

Meeting and Marriage

Melinda met Brian Wilson in the mid-1980s when he was under the supervision of psychologist Dr. Eugene Landy. She played a pivotal role in extricating Landy, who was believed to be exploiting Brian Wilson, from his life. Following Brian's previous marriage to Marilyn Rovell, the couple tied the knot in 1996.

Contributions to Brian Wilson's Career

Melinda was credited with helping Brian Wilson receive proper medical care and encouraging him to finish 'Smile,' his long-unfinished album from the '60s. Her story was partly depicted in the 2014 film 'Love and Mercy,' where she was portrayed by Elizabeth Banks.

The loss of Melinda Wilson is mourned by her family, including the five children she shared with Brian Wilson. Her sudden departure has left a void in the lives of her loved ones and those whose lives she touched through her resilience and unyielding support for her husband.