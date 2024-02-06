Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates No. 1 Debut of 'HISS' With a Unique Promise

Chart-topping rapper Megan Thee Stallion has once again proven her star power, with her latest single 'HISS' debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This triumph not only marks the third No. 1 hit for the artist but also places her among the elite group of female rap artists to achieve a No. 1 debut on the chart. This prestigious group previously only included Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill.

A Promise Fulfilled

True to her word, Megan celebrated the success of 'HISS' in a unique way. Prior to the release of the single, she promised her fans a unique celebration - to drink Hennessy with a straw - if the track reached the top of the charts. This quirky celebration was not random, but a playful jab at a lyric from a diss track titled 'Big Foot' by Nicki Minaj, which was aimed at Megan and her music. As 'HISS' claimed its No. 1 spot, Megan Thee Stallion was quick to share her celebrations with fans during an Instagram Live session, straw prominently in hand.

Behind the Success

The success of 'HISS' is not solely defined by its chart-topping debut. In its first week, the single garnered an impressive 29.2 million streams and sold 104,000 downloads. Additionally, it received 2.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, making this Megan's fourth No. 1 on Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts, as well as her third No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

Minaj's 'Big Foot' Debuts Lower

Adding a touch of poetic justice to the situation, Nicki Minaj's 'Big Foot' - the track containing the straw-drinking reference - debuted lower on the charts, landing at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite the controversy stirred by the diss track, Megan's focus remained on her music and her fans, culminating in the success of 'HISS' and her unique celebration.