Megan Thee Stallion Bites Back with 'Hiss' Single, Targets Misogynistic Critics

In a fierce and unapologetic response to misogynistic critics and supporters of Tory Lanez, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has released a new single titled 'Hiss.' This track, a follow-up to her previous release 'Cobra,' marks her continued journey as an independent artist. 'Hiss' is a multifaceted diss track targeting a variety of individuals, including her ex-lover Pardison Fontaine and possibly Carl Crawford, the owner of 1501 Records.

Unleashing the 'Hiss'

Not one to shy away from raw expression, Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hiss' is packed with disses, metaphors, and allusions. The track is seen as a direct response to those who have been using her name for their gain without her consent, turning the negative attention into profit. In the song, she addresses Pardison Fontaine, whom she previously accused of cheating. The lyrics also hint at Carl Crawford, her former record label owner, with whom she had a contract dispute leading to her going independent.

Hidden Messages and Allusions

Interestingly, Megan's 'Hiss' also seems to target Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. The rapper makes a reference to 'Megan's Law,' a legislation that mandates the public disclosure of information about registered sex offenders. This allusion is being seen as an indirect dig at Minaj and her husband Petty, stirring significant conversation and speculation on the internet.

Megan's Unapologetic Stance

Through 'Hiss,' Megan Thee Stallion expresses her disdain for those who misuse her name for attention. It's an echo of her steadfast commitment to standing up against misogyny and the rampant objectification of women in the music industry. This track is not just a diss; it's a bold statement from a woman who refuses to be silenced or victimized. As the 'Hiss' continues to reverberate across the music world, one thing is for sure: Megan Thee Stallion is here to stay, and she will not be silenced.