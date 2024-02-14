Meet Me at the Altar's Say It To My Face Tour: A Symphony of Sad and Happy Songs

Meet Me at the Altar, a band that's been making waves in the rock scene, is set to take the stage at the Regent in Los Angeles tomorrow, February 15. The North American headline run, aptly named the Say It To My Face tour, includes performances from Honey Revenge, John Harvey, and Elliot Lee.

A Symphony of Sad and Happy Songs

Meet Me at the Altar, a critically acclaimed rock trio, has been praised for their ability to blend sad and happy songs into an uplifting symphony. Their unique sound and electrifying performances have earned them a devoted fanbase, and their upcoming concert at the Regent is sure to be a memorable one.

From Orlando to Nashville: The Say It To My Face Tour

The Say It To My Face tour kicked off on January 19 in Orlando, FL and will conclude on February 21 in Nashville, TN. The tour includes stops in major cities across North America, giving fans from all over the chance to see Meet Me at the Altar live.

Supporting Acts: Honey Revenge, John Harvey, and Elliot Lee

The tour also features performances from Honey Revenge, John Harvey, and Elliot Lee. These supporting acts are all talented musicians in their own right, and their addition to the lineup is sure to make for an unforgettable night of music.

The concert at the Regent takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 15. Presale for tickets began on October 6, with general on-sale starting October 7 at 10am local time. If you're a fan of Meet Me at the Altar or just looking for a great night out, be sure to catch them at the Regent tomorrow.

Tomorrow night, the Regent in Los Angeles will be filled with the sounds of Meet Me at the Altar's unique blend of sad and happy songs. With supporting acts Honey Revenge, John Harvey, and Elliot Lee, the Say It To My Face tour promises to be an unforgettable night of music.