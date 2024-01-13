en English
Artists/Artwork

MBNel’s ‘8 To Infinity’: A Testament to Evolution and Artistic Growth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:59 am EST
MBNel’s ‘8 To Infinity’: A Testament to Evolution and Artistic Growth

MBNel, a rising Filipino-American hip-hop sensation, hailing from Stockton, California, has set the music industry ablaze with his latest album release, ‘8 To Infinity’. Identified for his potent storytelling ability and his flair for producing sonically pleasing music, MBNel’s new album is a testament to his evolution as an artist.

Unveiling ‘8 To Infinity’

Since his debut in 2017, MBNel has consistently reflected the spirit of his family’s strong work ethic and his hometown’s ethos in his music. His propensity to share his journey and growth through his songs has garnered him a loyal fan base. With ‘8 To Infinity’, MBNel has ventured into new creative territories, resulting in his most significant work yet.

Standout Tracks and Collaborations

The album showcases a collection of tracks that highlight the artist’s storytelling prowess. Standout track ‘Bag Chasin’, along with other notable songs like the intense ‘Hurricane’ and the introspective ‘Dream’, resonate with listeners, marking MBNel’s expanding appeal. The album also includes collaborations with esteemed artists such as Mozzy, Yung Bleu, and Millyz, further drawing a broader audience to his music.

Building Bridges and Celebrating Heritage

MBNel’s burgeoning success isn’t limited to his music alone. The artist is set to visit the Philippines for the first time as a professional artist, performing at Sinulog on Jan. 21. This visit comes on the heels of his recent performance in New York City at a Spotify Showcase celebrating Filipino heritage, demonstrating MBNel’s commitment to his roots and his desire to build bridges between cultures through his music.

Artists/Artwork Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

