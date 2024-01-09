en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Mayday’s 5525 Live Tour: Celebrating 25 Years of Rock Music

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:39 pm EST
Mayday’s 5525 Live Tour: Celebrating 25 Years of Rock Music

The revered rock band Mayday brought down the curtain on another successful performance of their 5525 Live Tour in Taichung. This recent Sunday concert is a part of their grand 25th-anniversary tour, a testament to their longevity and profound impact on the rock music scene.

Continuing the Celebration to Kaohsiung

Following the high-octane concert in Taichung, Mayday made a thrilling announcement—the tour is set to continue to its next destination, Kaohsiung. The band is slated to perform five riveting concerts at the Kaohsiung National Stadium, scheduled towards the end of March. The news has sparked excitement among their vast fanbase, eager to participate in the jubilation of their favorite band’s milestone.

25 Years of Resounding Success

The group’s ongoing tour is a rich celebration of their significant milestone—25 years in the music industry. Over the years, Mayday has attracted fans from diverse locations, drawn to their captivating music and inspiring journey. This tour, commemorating their silver jubilee in the industry, is a testament to their enduring popularity.

A Band of Brothers

The announcement was accompanied by a telling press photo. The photo depicted band members engrossed in conversation during the Taichung concert, a candid illustration of the camaraderie and dynamic that have fuelled their long-standing success. It is this unity and shared passion that have seen Mayday weather the test of time, establishing them as stalwarts in the rock music scene.

0
Music Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
18 mins ago
Jonathan Tunick: The Auditory Maestro Behind Broadway's Orchestral Soundscapes
Jonathan Tunick, an eminent Broadway orchestrator and the auditory mastermind behind countless productions, has been a driving force in shaping the musical landscape of Broadway. His unparalleled expertise in enhancing narratives with intricate orchestrations has made him the recipient of the coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) award, recognizing his resounding impact on the
Jonathan Tunick: The Auditory Maestro Behind Broadway's Orchestral Soundscapes
Sevendust's 'Truth Killer': The Best Hard Rock Album of 2023
40 mins ago
Sevendust's 'Truth Killer': The Best Hard Rock Album of 2023
That Mexican OT Unveils New Video Single '02.02.99'
41 mins ago
That Mexican OT Unveils New Video Single '02.02.99'
Creative Fans Find Ways to Attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Australia
25 mins ago
Creative Fans Find Ways to Attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Australia
Missouri Teenager Overcomes Shooting Tragedy to Gain Prestigious Band Selection
36 mins ago
Missouri Teenager Overcomes Shooting Tragedy to Gain Prestigious Band Selection
Please Please You Unveils Exciting Lineup for 19th Year
39 mins ago
Please Please You Unveils Exciting Lineup for 19th Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Martin Slumbers, R&A Chief Executive, Set to Retire: A Look Back at His Legacy
47 seconds
Martin Slumbers, R&A Chief Executive, Set to Retire: A Look Back at His Legacy
Totally Secures NHS 111 Contract Extension
57 seconds
Totally Secures NHS 111 Contract Extension
Bio&Me: A Rising Star in UK's Health Food Industry
1 min
Bio&Me: A Rising Star in UK's Health Food Industry
Boston College Eagles vs Syracuse Orange: A Riveting ACC Rivalry
2 mins
Boston College Eagles vs Syracuse Orange: A Riveting ACC Rivalry
YouTube Launches First Aid Information Shelves to Fight Medical Misinformation
2 mins
YouTube Launches First Aid Information Shelves to Fight Medical Misinformation
Cricket's Changing Landscape: Warner Retires, Anderson Soldiers On
2 mins
Cricket's Changing Landscape: Warner Retires, Anderson Soldiers On
McLaren F1 Team's Mid-Season Revamp Leads to 2023 Podium Successes
2 mins
McLaren F1 Team's Mid-Season Revamp Leads to 2023 Podium Successes
Paul Lambert Endorses Roy Keane for Republic of Ireland Manager Position
2 mins
Paul Lambert Endorses Roy Keane for Republic of Ireland Manager Position
David Beckham Ignites Fan Excitement with New Fragrance Promotion
3 mins
David Beckham Ignites Fan Excitement with New Fragrance Promotion
Misinformation Identified as Top Global Risk by World Economic Forum
45 mins
Misinformation Identified as Top Global Risk by World Economic Forum
World Economic Forum Unveils Annual Global Risks Report
56 mins
World Economic Forum Unveils Annual Global Risks Report
Record Heat in 2023 Nears Paris Accord Limits, Causing Global Hardship
57 mins
Record Heat in 2023 Nears Paris Accord Limits, Causing Global Hardship
Ghanaian Chef Tests Limits in Record-Breaking Cook-a-thon
1 hour
Ghanaian Chef Tests Limits in Record-Breaking Cook-a-thon
NASA Alerts about Near-Earth Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Approach
3 hours
NASA Alerts about Near-Earth Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Approach
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
4 hours
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
4 hours
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
5 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Ghanaian Chef's Record-Breaking Culinary Marathon Fueled by Newage Agric Solutions
6 hours
Ghanaian Chef's Record-Breaking Culinary Marathon Fueled by Newage Agric Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app