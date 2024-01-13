en English
Matara Festival for the Arts: Celebrating Sri Lanka’s Independence Day with Music and Social Engagement

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Matara Festival for the Arts: Celebrating Sri Lanka's Independence Day with Music and Social Engagement

As Sri Lanka prepares to commemorate its national Independence Day, the Matara Festival for the Arts (MFA) is poised to mark the occasion in a melodious fashion. Scheduled to take place on February 4 at the Mahinda Wijesekara Ground in Matara Fort, a special concert is set to reverberate the historic precinct with the rich and diverse strains of the island’s musical heritage.

Eclectic Melodies and Local Talents

Under the curatorship of Dr. Sumudi Suraweera from Music Matters, the concert is set to present a wide spectrum of Sri Lanka’s musical genres. From the infectious rhythms of pop-folk fusion to the soulful beats of Carnatic-infused RnB and hip-hop, the event promises to be a unique showcase of the country’s sonic diversity.

Featured artists include the lyrical prowess of Amila Sanduruwan, the innovative sounds of Baliphonics, the smooth harmonies of the Matara Jazz Quintet, and the vibrant energy of Orange Mango. Other performers include Paloma, SDP Ft. Paula, Rolex Rasathy, and The Soul, each bringing their distinct musical flavor to the stage. The concert also promises surprise acts that are bound to add to the excitement of the evening.

United States Agency for International Development Partnership

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has lent its support to the event, coming on board as a Festival Patron and Music Program partner. The partnership underscores USAID’s commitment to fostering cultural expression and engagement in countries around the world.

‘Freedom Sounds’ Community Program

The concert is not merely an auditory feast but also an avenue for social development. As part of the joint efforts between the MFA team and USAID, the ‘Freedom Sounds’ Community program has been established. This initiative aims to engage the youth of Matara in music-based activities, designed to nurture self-expression, empathy, and social activism. The program offers participants a chance to interact with the concert performers, gain insights into music careers, and potentially join professional artists on stage for a highlight performance, thus making the concert an enriching experience both for the audience and the participating youth.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

