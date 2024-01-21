Marlena Shaw: The Melodious Voice of 'California Soul' Passes Away at 81

Marlena Shaw, an acclaimed jazz, blues, and soul singer, known for her profound influence in the music industry, has peacefully passed away at 81. Her daughter, MarLa Bradshaw, shared this sorrowful announcement via a video posted on Facebook. The cause of Shaw's passing remains undisclosed, but her last few years had been a struggle, according to Bradshaw. Shaw, celebrated her 81st birthday in September and leaves behind an indelible musical legacy, four children, and a grieving Las Vegas community.

An Enduring Legacy

Shaw's musical journey commenced in the '60s, performing in small clubs. Her talent caught the attention of a Playboy Club in Chicago in 1966, marking the pivotal point in her career. This gig led to her signing with Chess Records, where she produced her first two albums. Shaw's song, "California Soul", released in 1969, gained immense popularity and has been a staple in various commercials since.

Tributes Pour In

In the wake of her passing, fans and record labels have poured in tributes, recognizing her significant contributions. Her compelling singing skills and six-decade-long career have carved a lasting niche in the music industry. Her iconic rendition of 'California Soul' has been sampled over 30 times, becoming a deep cut for various soundtracks. Her other hits, such as 'Feel Like Making Love' and 'Loving You Was Like A Party,' also reflect her lasting influence.

Echoes of Activism

Beyond her melodic prowess, Shaw's song 'Woman of the Ghetto' emphasized her activist stance, often focusing on Black women's resilience and the Black community's strength. This focus was a testament to her desire to use music as a platform to express societal concerns, further enhancing the depth of her legacy.

Shaw's passing is a significant loss for the music world. Her daughter shared that Shaw's final moments were spent listening to some of her favorite songs, marking a peaceful end to an extraordinary life. The family is in the process of planning a celebration of life event, with details to be announced later.