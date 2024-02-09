Mark Egan's 'Cross Currents': A Rhythmic Journey Through Diverse Musical Landscapes

Renowned bassist Mark Egan unveils 'Cross Currents,' an album that takes listeners on a rhythmic journey across diverse musical landscapes. Released in early 2024, this latest offering is a testament to Egan's versatility and mastery of his craft.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Influences

Exploring the realms of R&B, funk-rock, jazz, and world music grooves, 'Cross Currents' is a rich tapestry woven from Egan's myriad influences. The record features drummer Shawn Pelton, known for his work on Saturday Night Live, and guitarist Shane Theriot, creating a formidable trio that breathes life into Egan's vision.

This isn't Egan's first foray into collaboration; he has an impressive discography of 14 albums as a leader. However, 'Cross Currents' stands out from his previous organic trio and duo efforts. This time, Egan ventures into new territory by incorporating orchestrated layers of rhythms and textures, adding depth and complexity to the album's sound.

Advertisment

A Career Defined by Diversity

Egan's career spans decades, during which he has recorded with a diverse array of artists such as Sting, Arcadia, and the Gil Evans Orchestra. His work transcends genre boundaries, reflecting his innate ability to adapt and excel in various musical contexts.

The album was recorded at Power Station New England in Waterford, CT, a studio known for its rich history and exceptional acoustics. This choice of location lends a distinctive character to the record, enhancing the listening experience.

Advertisment

Sharing the Love for Music

Beyond his recording career, Egan shares his passion for music through his weekly radio show, Bitches Brew. Here, he curates a selection of jazz music that showcases both established artists and emerging talents. 'Cross Currents' is no stranger to the airwaves, having already graced several jazz radio programs, including Mondo Jazz and Jazz Bastard.

With 'Cross Currents,' Mark Egan continues to push the boundaries of what it means to be a bassist, proving that musical exploration knows no limits. As listeners immerse themselves in the album's intricate rhythms and melodies, they are invited to join Egan on his ongoing journey through the world of music.

Renowned bassist Mark Egan's latest release, 'Cross Currents,' encapsulates his musical journey thus far. The album, a trio effort with drummer Shawn Pelton and guitarist Shane Theriot, explores various grooves from R&B to world music. Recorded at Power Station New England in Waterford, CT, 'Cross Currents' stands as a testament to Egan's versatility and mastery over his instrument. Available on popular jazz platforms and featured on several radio shows, this album invites listeners to join Egan's rhythmic expedition, further solidifying his status as an influential figure in the world of music.