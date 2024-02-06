Mariah Carey to Spotlight 'The Emancipation of Mimi' in New Las Vegas Show

Iconic pop diva, Mariah Carey, is set to grace Las Vegas with a grand celebration of her critically acclaimed album, 'The Emancipation of Mimi'. The announcement of her exclusive engagement, 'Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas,' comes as a delight to fans across the globe, promising a mesmerizing blend of fan favorites and timeless hits from Carey's illustrious career.

A Tribute to 'The Emancipation of Mimi'

Set to take center stage at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Carey's upcoming residency will spotlight her 2005 album 'The Emancipation of Mimi'. The album, known for chart-topping singles like 'It's Like That,' 'We Belong Together,' and 'Shake It Off,' remains a milestone in the singer's career. The performances are scheduled between April 12 and 27, with tickets slated to go on sale to the general public on February 10.

Las Vegas: A Familiar Stage

This isn't Carey's first rendezvous with Las Vegas. She previously held shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, enthralling audiences with her unparalleled vocal prowess and captivating stage presence. This upcoming residency, however, marks a special occasion, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her iconic album and her enduring influence in the music industry.

Continuing the Musical Journey

In addition to the anticipated Las Vegas show, Carey's recent activities have kept her in the spotlight. The singer released her 15th studio album titled 'Caution' in 2018 and took part in the recent Grammy Awards, where she presented the Best Pop Solo Performance award to Miley Cyrus. As Carey prepares for her new Las Vegas show, fans eagerly await another unforgettable musical experience from one of the industry's most revered artists.