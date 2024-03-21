Maren Morris Sets 2024 RSVP Redux Tour, Fan-Curated Setlists to Celebrate 'Girl's 5th Anniversary

Pick yourself up off the kitchen floor — Maren Morris is hitting the road! On Thursday, the Grammy winner announced the 2024 RSVP Redux Tour, a string of North American concerts to celebrate the 5th anniversary of her second album Girl — and each show will feature a unique setlist curated by fans. The upcoming run also serves to make up for Morris' canceled 2020 RSVP Tour, which was called off around the COVID-19 pandemic's onset. "the tour that never was, gets a 2024 redux," she wrote on social media alongside the announcement. "more dates to come." Live Nation Girl was released in 2019 and spawned hits with its title track and "The Bones." The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and two of its songs earned Grammy Award nominations: "The Bones" for best country song and "Common" with Brandi Carlile for best country duo/group performance.

2024 Tour: A Fresh Start with Fan Engagement

Kicking off May 29 at The Masonic in San Francisco, the RSVP Redux Tour will make stops in cities across the U.S. including Seattle, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up July 31 with a performance as part of Festival at Sandpoint in Sandpoint, Indiana. Select shows throughout the run will additionally feature opening act Betty Who. Tickets will first become available through an artist presale on March 26 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by additional presales throughout the week before the general onsale begins March 29 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available at Morris' website.

Support for the LGBTQ+ Community

A longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, the "My Church" singer will give $1 from every RSVP Redux Tour ticket to organizations benefitting young queer individuals in partnership with the Ally Coalition. Morris' most recent album, Humble Quest, was released in 2022. Last month, she released a cover of Billy Idol's 1981 classic "Dancing with Myself," which marked her first new music since 2023's The Bridge EP.

What to Expect from the Tour

With a lineup that promises to deliver memorable performances and a fan-involved setlist selection process, the RSVP Redux Tour is not just a concert series but an interactive fan experience. This tour not only marks the return of Maren Morris to live performances after the cancellation of her 2020 tour but also celebrates the ongoing influence of her album Girl, five years after its release. Fans can look forward to a blend of hits, fan favorites, and maybe even some surprises, as Morris and her team work to make each night a unique experience.

As the RSVP Redux Tour gears up to bring Maren Morris closer to her fans, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable series of performances. With fan-curated setlists, support for a noble cause, and the promise of more dates to come, Morris's 2024 tour is shaping up to be a significant event in the music calendar, celebrating the power of music, community, and resilience.